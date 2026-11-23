opinion

Let me tell you about my Friday the 13th.

I opened my Outlook, and oddly enough, I couldn't log in. I couldn't access my emails, files or anything else. It just sat there. Dead.

Clients writing from Gmail and elsewhere sent their emails and waited. And waited. Almost half a working day before those messages reached me or the rest of the team at work. So, we reverted to doing work on the phone.

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Our files live on OneDrive, Microsoft's "cloud", which is just a fancy name for somebody else's computers holding your things, much like a SACCO holds your savings. Before a SACCO hands over your money, it checks your ID. Microsoft does the same, and its ID checker was down too. Our files were so safe that day that even we couldn't reach them.

We weren't alone in this. Bank of Kigali customers waiting for one-time passwords by email (the code that proves it's you) had to call customer care for assistance.

Equity Bank Rwanda's email was down. A few people I know couldn't be happier that all this commotion was happening on a Friday of all days. To them, the weekend had come early.

Further away, it got stranger. In Japan, some companies and government offices went back to the fax machine.

How come a company has a bad day thousands of kilometres away, and a Rwandan bank can't email you a password? Now picture if such a day happens with AI inside our clinics and schools.

Meanwhile, keyboard warriors on the internet had "solved the case". Some claimed that Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, did it. Others insisted that this happened because Microsoft had sacked its experienced engineers and let AI run the shop. The bigger speculation, though, was hackers, because, duh, it's always hackers.

Microsoft's explanation, though, was far less dramatic.

Every Microsoft email passes through what we techies call gateway servers. Think of them as the Gatuna border post, where every truck stops to be checked. In July, Microsoft installed an update there. It had a hidden fault that only shows when the queue is enormous.

Then Microsoft closed another border crossing and sent Teams traffic (its meetings app) to Outlook's border post, where about 14 per cent of the lanes were already shut for repairs. When one lane jammed, the trucks piled into the next, and that one jammed too. In under two hours, more than 80 per cent of lanes were stuck.

Microsoft said it "was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI agents." I don't blame anyone for suspecting AI. Microsoft's boss, Satya Nadella, has said AI writes up to 30 per cent of their code, the instructions behind software. Anthropic, an AI company, reported hackers using its AI to run 80 to 90 per cent of a spying campaign.

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What worries me is how ordinary all this was. An old fault and a busy day.

Kigali knows the answer. When taps ran dry across parts of the city in August, with families in Ndera paying over Rwf700 a jerrycan, WASAC told households to buy storage tanks to get through the dry days. That tank is a backup plan. Many offices kept their email and their files with one company. No tank.

Now we're plugging AI into our basic services, with a new National AI Agency and about Rwf25 billion behind the AI Scaling Hub. I'm excited. But before anyone signs an AI contract, someone should ask the hard questions. Including: where's our tank for when a repeat of such an event happens?

Last Friday, the trusted old phone call system got us through and saved the day for some. When an AI tool at a clinic or a school goes rogue or dead for a day, and one day it may, will anyone there still know how to do the job on paper?

The writer is co-founder of RWAiGHT, an AI advisory firm.