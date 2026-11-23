opinion

Have you ever met someone and, after learning which family they come from, which school they attended or how much money their parents have, found yourself making assumptions about them? Perhaps you decided they were spoiled or entitled or questioned whether they had worked for anything they achieved.

If you have, come, let me hold your hand while we talk about this.

And if you have ever been reduced to your parents' money or had your own efforts and achievements dismissed because of the family you come from, I am so sorry that happened. You deserve the same fair chance to be seen, understood and judged as an individual as everyone else.

We say we want our children to have better lives than we did. We work hard so they can attend good schools, have financial security and access opportunities we may not have had.

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Yet, when someone has enjoyed those advantages from the beginning, we sometimes assume the worst. Their achievements do not count because their parents had money.

Privilege exists. Money and connections matter. A family name can open doors, while financial support creates opportunities others work harder to access. We should question systems that make opportunities unequal and challenge nepotism.

But can we do that without assuming that everyone from a privileged background has benefited from unfair advantages?

We have a way of thinking that, because we know that someone has a well-known family name, we feel we know enough to write their entire life story. We decide they have never worked hard, faced rejection or had to figure things out on their own.

That is quite a story to write about someone we barely know!

We also need to be careful about how we talk about struggle. There is a tendency to romanticize it, as though growing up with less automatically makes someone wiser or better.

Financial hardship from a young age can demand resilience, but it can also mean going without food, healthcare, education or the security every child deserves. It can limit choices and leave lasting wounds.

Equally, financial comfort does not mean someone has never faced hardship. Money can provide options, but it cannot guarantee a happy childhood, healthy relationships or a life without loss.

Neither hardship nor comfort, on its own, tells us what kind of person someone is.

This matters when we talk about achievements, too. Someone can receive financial support or benefit from family connections and still work hard.

Acknowledging a head start does not mean dismissing every effort. Of course, some people abuse their advantages or secure opportunities through nepotism. That deserves scrutiny. But it is unfair to assume everyone from a wealthy or well-known family has taken shortcuts.

If we want to understand someone's character, pay attention to how they treat people, especially those who cannot do anything for them.

How do they handle disagreement? Are they willing to learn, admit when they are wrong and take responsibility? These things tell us far more than a surname, a parent's bank account or the school someone attended.

And these assumptions do not just exist in conversations. They can shape who we allow into our lives. We might rule out a friendship or relationship because someone comes from a particular family or has had a very different upbringing from ours.

We are allowed to have preferences, boundaries and standards. But are we responding to something we have actually observed about that person or to a story we have already written about them?

The next time you judge someone for "coming from money," ask yourself what you are working so hard for. If you have children, would you not want to give them opportunities, education and financial security? Would you want them to struggle simply so others could consider them more deserving?

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We want the next generation to have a more secure starting point. So why look down on someone whose parents managed to provide one?

We can challenge inequality without assuming everyone who benefits from a comfortable beginning is less deserving of respect.

A person's starting point is not a complete account of their character. What matters is how they treat others, the choices they make and the values they live by.

Perhaps it is time we stopped judging people by the lives they were born into and paid more attention to the people they choose to become.

The writer is a communications professional, book lover, and curious observer of life.