Kisii — Minnesota House of Representatives member Huldah Momanyi has challenged Kenyan women to overcome barriers to political participation and seek elective positions, as she concluded her homecoming tour following her re-election in the United States.

Momanyi also called for increased investment in youth development and talent identification, urging stakeholders to create more opportunities for young people to excel through sports and other initiatives.

Speaking at Getembe Comprehensive School in Nyamira County, Momanyi, who is serving her second term representing Minnesota's House District 38A, encouraged women to step forward and compete for leadership positions.

"I am an example of a woman who contested an elective seat in the United States and won. I appeal to women to come out and vie for elective positions," she said.

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She argued that leadership opportunities should not be left to men, urging women to overcome societal barriers and actively participate in decision-making.

Momanyi secured re-election on November 3, 2026, garnering 9,852 votes, representing 71.8 per cent of the total votes cast, against Republican challenger Charlie Kistler, who received 3,840 votes.

During her visit, Momanyi also advanced discussions on potential healthcare cooperation between Kenya and Minnesota.

She previously led a 14-member delegation of US healthcare professionals to Nairobi for talks with the Ministry of Health on a possible framework to recruit Kenyan nurses to work in Minnesota, which faces a projected shortage of approximately 30,000 nurses by 2030.

The proposed initiative seeks to explore opportunities for Kenyan healthcare professionals while ensuring that knowledge, technology and expertise are channelled back to Kenya to mitigate the effects of brain drain.

A pilot programme was conducted in September 2026, during which a group of Kenyan nurses travelled to Minnesota and secured placements in healthcare facilities.

Momanyi also held talks with Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo on ways the Gusii diaspora could contribute more meaningfully to improving livelihoods in the region.

Their discussions focused on potential partnerships in early childhood education, particularly digital learning, healthcare cooperation and linking young people to opportunities abroad.

The tournament launch at Getembe Comprehensive School also brought together Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah, who challenged political leaders to abandon personal attacks and focus on development agendas.

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Wajackoyah criticised politicians who resort to insults against their rivals during public rallies, arguing that such conduct undermines meaningful political competition.

He said Kenyans deserved campaigns centred on policies, development priorities and practical solutions to challenges facing citizens.

"You cannot hear candidates in America abusing each other. It is only leaders without an agenda who attack their rivals verbally," Wajackoyah said.

He urged politicians to compete through ideas and clearly articulated manifestos rather than personal attacks, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

Wajackoyah further called on voters to scrutinise candidates' development plans and hold political leaders accountable for their promises.

He also praised former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i for his performance in government, dismissing suggestions that the two were political enemies despite belonging to different political formations.