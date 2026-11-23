THE government has thrown its weight behind a $250 million financing arrangement to expand operations at Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) Limited, in a move expected to boost production, create jobs and strengthen Ghana's mining industry.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr Wilbert Petty Brentum, gave the assurance at Awaso when Ecobank Ghana PLC opened a new branch in the mining community as part of efforts to deepen its relationship with the bauxite company.

He said the government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for local businesses to grow, stressing that investments in productive sectors were critical to economic development, employment creation and improved livelihoods.

The financing arrangement follows an agreement under which Ecobank Ghana has been appointed the exclusive Mandated Arranger for a facility of up to $250 million to support GBC's expansion plans.

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The facility is expected to provide funding for capital expenditure and working capital requirements, allowing the company to acquire additional equipment, improve its haulage and infrastructure systems and strengthen its overall production capacity.

Mr Brentum said the government recognised the contribution of companies such as GBC to the national economy and was prepared to support initiatives that would expand local production and create more opportunities for Ghanaians.

He commended the company for its employment policy, particularly its efforts to recruit people from surrounding communities, saying the initiative was helping to reduce unemployment and improve the economic fortunes of residents.

He also expressed admiration for the heavy-duty machinery and equipment deployed at the mine, describing the scale of operations as impressive and an indication of the company's commitment to expanding its activities.

Mr Brentum said continued investment in modern equipment and infrastructure would strengthen the company's operations and bring wider economic benefits to Awaso and neighbouring communities.

He urged the company to sustain its commitment to local employment and community development, adding that the government would continue to encourage responsible investments capable of creating jobs, expanding industrial production and improving living conditions.

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Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking for Ghana and Anglophone West Africa at Ecobank, Mr Henry Ampong, said the decision to establish a branch at Awaso was part of the bank's broader commitment to making banking services accessible to individuals and businesses, particularly in emerging economic centres.

He said the Western North Region, one of Ghana's newest administrative regions, played an important role in the country's economy, with Awaso contributing significantly through bauxite mining and agricultural production.

The General Manager of GBC, Mr Alexander Gyedu, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mr Isaac Ofori-Opoku, said the establishment of the branch demonstrated growing confidence in Awaso's economic potential and its importance beyond its traditional identity as a mining community.

He said Awaso, which had been home to bauxite mining for more than eight decades and hosted Ghana's only operating bauxite mine, was gradually positioning itself as an important centre for industrial and commercial activities.