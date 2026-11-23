THE number of employed people in Ghana has more than doubled over the past 35 years, rising from six million in 1992 to 13.3 million in 2025, but the majority of workers remain in the informal sector, raising concerns about job security, earnings and working conditions.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said 85.9 per cent of workers were employed in the informal sector in the third quarter of 2025, while 61.8 per cent were self-employed and only 20.5 per cent were paid employees.

The findings are contained in a report titled Productivity, Employment and Growth 1991-2025: Shares in the Gains, which examines the country's economic and labour market performance over the past 35 years.

The report said Ghana had made considerable economic progress, with growth largely exceeding the average for Sub-Saharan Africa since 2008. However, it noted that the benefits of that growth had not been shared equally.

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According to the report, the economy had grown by between four and six per cent annually since 2014, with growth reaching about 14 per cent in 2011 following the start of commercial oil production.

Growth, however, slowed to 0.5 per cent in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also showed that poverty declined from 51.7 per cent in 1991 to 23.4 per cent in 2017. However, income inequality worsened over the same period, with the Gini index rising from 38.1 to 43.0.

Young people continue to face significant difficulties in finding jobs, with youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 estimated at 32.4 per cent. This means roughly one in three young people in the labour force is unemployed.

Unemployment was particularly high among people with secondary education, at 36.2 per cent, compared with 14.3 per cent among those with tertiary education. Read More