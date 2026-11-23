NEWMONT Ghana Gold Limited has been urged to deepen its investment in local businesses and strengthen environmental protection as it marks 20 years of commercial gold production at its Ahafo South Mine.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, who made the call, said mining companies must ensure that the exploration of the country's mineral resources translated into sustainable economic and social benefits for host communities.

He stressed the need to balance the commercial benefits of mining with the protection of forests, water bodies and community livelihoods.

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He was speaking at Newmont Ghana's 2026 Stakeholder Dinner in Accra on Saturday to commemorate the milestone.

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Alhaji Sulemana commended the company for its contributions to employment creation, local business development, national revenue mobilisation and community investments.

He particularly praised its US$15 million contribution towards the government's Tree for Life Initiative, which seeks to reclaim degraded lands.

He urged Newmont to strengthen local participation in its supply chain by supporting Ghanaian businesses with contracts, technical expertise and guarantees to enable them to compete effectively.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for responsible mining while ensuring that Ghanaians derived sustainable benefits from the country's mineral wealth.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Newmont Corporation, Ms Natascha Viljoen, said the company's two-decade journey in Ghana demonstrated the importance of investing in people and building strong partnerships.

She said a recent visit to the company's Ahafo North and Ahafo South operations had reinforced her confidence in the capabilities of Ghanaian employees, many of whom were managing critical aspects of its operations with competence and commitment.

She noted that Ghanaian professionals were also making significant contributions across Newmont's nine countries of operation, demonstrating the depth of local talent developed over the years.

Ms Viljoen said the company's achievements went beyond gold production to include investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities for host communities. Read More.