THE Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged governments, legislatures and communication professionals to regard responsible communication as a democratic imperative rather than a professional courtesy.

He said democracy was weakened when citizens were misinformed, public institutions became inaccessible or communication was used to manipulate public opinion.

Mr Bagbin made the call in an address at the 2026 World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, Nigeria, held from Monday to Friday, on the theme: "Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World."

Mr Bagbin, who is also the President of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), stressed that responsible communication did not mean suppressing dissent but creating the conditions for informed debate and peaceful coexistence.

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He called for a stronger African voice in global conversations, insisting that the continent's story must be told by Africans and grounded in evidence rather than propaganda.

Highlighting efforts by Parliament to strengthen public engagement and access to information, Mr Bagbin said the institution had established a Broadcasting Department, Citizens Bureau, Department of Public Engagements and Media Relations Department.

He also highlighted the launch of Parliament's First Open Parliament Action Plan, which led to the establishment of Parliament TV, which he said was now the most-watched television station in Ghana.

He added that parliamentary sittings were broadcast live with sign language interpretation to promote inclusivity and ensure that persons with hearing impairments could follow parliamentary proceedings.

Mr Bagbin proposed five areas of collective action to strengthen responsible communication in democratic governance.

They included institutionalising transparency and accountability in public communication; strengthening professional ethics; investing in media and information literacy; deepening citizen engagement; and embracing technology responsibly.

He also called for efforts to purge hate speech and expressions that promoted tribal, religious and political divisions from the media space.

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Mr Bagbin cited Ghana's Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), and the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843), as examples of legislative commitment to transparency and the protection of privacy.

He commended the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management on its 25th anniversary, as well as the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the African Public Relations Association for organising the forum.

Mr Bagbin also invited African legislative leaders to participate in the fourth General Assembly of CoSPAL, scheduled for December 9 to 11, 2026, in Liberia.

Mr Bagbin also called on African countries to take greater ownership of their narratives and build a stronger continental communication ecosystem to project the continent's identity, aspirations and achievements.

He said Africa's story was often told through external interpretations which failed to capture its complexity, diversity and aspirations, stressing the need for Africans to take the lead in shaping the continent's image.

Mr Bagbin clarified that the call was not an attempt to promote propaganda or selective presentation of facts, but to ensure that Africa's voice was authentic and grounded in evidence, professional integrity and confidence in the continent's collective potential.

On the use of technology, Mr Bagbin urged stakeholders to ensure that innovation was guided by ethical principles, respect for human rights, data protection and freedom of expression.