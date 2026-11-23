South Africa will seek to regain the Boys' and Girls' titles at the CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier when the 2026 edition takes place in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, from 4-6 December.

The 2026 qualifier brings together nine nations. The hosts dominated the first three editions of the Under-15 competition, winning both categories in Malawi in 2022, Zimbabwe in 2023 and Namibia in 2024. But Zambia ended that run with a historic double at the 2025 qualifier in Stellenbosch, leaving South Africa with two silver medals.

The 2025 competition, played at the Idas Valley Sports Complex, saw South Africa reach both finals for the fourth year running. Their Boys opened with a 1-0 victory over Namibia, drew 1-1 with Mozambique and defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 to top Group A.

A 2-0 semi-final win over Eswatini took them into the decider against Zambia, where Nasri Idris put the hosts ahead. Zambia fought back to claim a 2-1 victory, inflicting South Africa's first defeat in the history of the Boys' zonal qualifier.

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The Girls were even more emphatic in the group stage, beating Namibia 4-1, Mozambique 4-0 and Zimbabwe 3-1 to finish top of their pool with nine points and 11 goals scored.

They met Zimbabwe again in the semi-finals and needed a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw. But Zambia edged the final 1-0 through a Matildah Hambulo goal to end South Africa's own three-year reign as Girls champions.

Those were the first defeats suffered by either South African team in four editions of the qualifiers. Both sides had gone through the previous three tournaments without losing a match, although the Boys needed penalties to win the finals in both 2023 and 2024.

In the inaugural 2022 event in Lilongwe, South Africa were represented by Clapham High School in the Boys' competition and Edendale Technical High School in the Girls'. Clapham defeated hosts Salima Secondary 1-0 in the final, while Edendale topped the Girls' round-robin standings with four wins from four.

The qualifying format changed in 2023, allowing national teams to be assembled from players at different schools. South Africa's Boys beat Malawi 3-0 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final in Harare, while the Girls defeated Botswana 3-1.

The 2023 Girls' side went on to win the continental CAF African Schools Football Championship in Zanzibar, defeating Morocco 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the final.

South Africa completed their third zonal double in Walvis Bay in 2024. The Boys again required a shoot-out, overcoming Zambia 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, while the Girls came from behind to defeat Malawi 3-1.

Across the four qualifiers from 2022 to 2025, the South African Boys have played 19 matches, winning 13, drawing five and losing one, with 42 goals scored and eight conceded. The Girls have an even stronger record of 17 wins, one draw and one defeat in 19 matches, scoring 97 goals and conceding only seven.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship combines competitive Under-15 football with education, safeguarding and youth development, while the zonal winners will qualify for the 2027 continental finals.

South Africa will have home advantage again in Saldanha Bay, but Zambia's breakthrough in 2025 has demonstrated how much more competitive the tournament has become. Both home sides will be eager to reclaim their titles.

SOUTH AFRICA'S PAST FINISHES

Year Boys Girls 2022 Winners Winners 2023 Winners Winners 2024 Winners Winners 2025 Runners-up Runners-up

SOUTH AFRICA'S OVERALL RECORD

BOYS

P W D L GF GA 19 13 5 1 42 8

GIRLS

P W D L GF GA 19 17 1 1 97 7

SOUTH AFRICA'S RECORD BY YEAR

BOYS

Year P W D L GF GA 2022 4 3 1 0 11 1 2023 5 3 2 0 13 2 2024 5 4 1 0 11 2 2025 5 3 1 1 7 3 TOTAL 19 13 5 1 42 8

GIRLS

Year P W D L GF GA 2022 4 4 0 0 17 1 2023 5 5 0 0 31 1 2024 5 5 0 0 37 1 2025 5 3 1 1 12 4 TOTAL 19 17 1 1 97 7

Note: The Girls' 2022 match against Malindi Secondary (Malawi) was awarded 3-0 due to an administrative error. Boys' and Girls' matches against Zambia in 2023 were also awarded 3-0. All are included in the records. Matches decided on penalties are counted as draws.

SOUTH AFRICA'S RECORD AGAINST OPPONENTS

BOYS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 3 3 0 0 16 0 Eswatini 2 2 0 0 6 0 Madagascar 1 0 1 0 0 0 Malawi 4 2 2 0 5 3 Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 Namibia 2 2 0 0 3 1 Seychelles 1 1 0 0 3 0 Zambia 3 1 1 1 5 3 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 0 3 0 TOTAL 19 13 5 1 42 8

GIRLS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 2 2 0 0 27 0 Botswana 2 2 0 0 7 1 Comoros 1 1 0 0 7 1 Eswatini 1 1 0 0 4 0 Lesotho 1 1 0 0 10 0 Madagascar 1 1 0 0 8 0 Malawi 2 2 0 0 6 1 Mozambique 1 1 0 0 4 0 Namibia 2 2 0 0 7 1 Seychelles 1 1 0 0 3 0 Zambia 2 1 0 1 3 1 Zimbabwe 3 2 1 0 11 2 TOTAL 19 17 1 1 97 7

SOUTH AFRICA'S PAST RESULTS

BOYS - 2022Clapham High 3-0 Ile Perseverance

Clapham High 1-1 Salima Secondary

Rosinha 0-6 Clapham High

Salima Secondary 0-1 Clapham High (Final)

BOYS - 2023

South Africa 7-0 Angola

South Africa 3-0 Zambia*

South Africa 2-1 Namibia

South Africa 0-0 Madagascar

Malawi 1-1 South Africa - South Africa won 3-0 on penalties (final)

BOYS - 2024

South Africa 1-0 Zimbabwe

South Africa 3-0 Angola

South Africa 4-0 Eswatini

South Africa 2-1 Malawi

Zambia 1-1 South Africa - South Africa won 4-2 on penalties (final)

BOYS - 2025

South Africa 1-0 Namibia

South Africa 1-1 Mozambique

South Africa 2-0 Zimbabwe

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South Africa 2-0 Eswatini (Semi-final)

South Africa 1-2 Zambia (Final)

GIRLS - 2022

Malindi Secondary 0-3 Edendale Technical*

Anse Boileau 0-3 Edendale Technical

Edendale Technical 7-1 GS Ningha

Edendale Technical 4-0 Mothamo JSS

GIRLS - 2023

South Africa 14-0 Angola

South Africa 3-0 Zambia*

South Africa 3-0 Namibia

South Africa 8-0 Madagascar

South Africa 3-1 Botswana (Final)

GIRLS - 2024

South Africa 7-0 Zimbabwe

South Africa 13-0 Angola

South Africa 4-0 Eswatini

South Africa 10-0 Lesotho

South Africa 3-1 Malawi (Final)

GIRLS - 2025

South Africa 4-1 Namibia

South Africa 4-0 Mozambique

South Africa 3-1 Zimbabwe

South Africa 1-1 Zimbabwe - South Africa won 4-3 on penalties (semi-final)

South Africa 0-1 Zambia (Final)

*Awarded 3-0 results: Girls 2022 v Malindi Secondary (administrative error); Boys and Girls 2023 v Zambia (walkovers).