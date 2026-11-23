Nairobi — Businesses will be able to monitor changes in tax laws, court decisions and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) notices in real time through a new digital platform launched by international tax and accounting firm Tarra Agility Africa.

The Africa Tax Terminal, launched in Nairobi on Monday, is designed to help companies identify potential tax liabilities before they result in assessments, penalties or disputes with the taxman.

The platform tracks changes in Kenyan tax laws, amendments, court rulings and KRA notices, drawing from more than 74,000 tax rules and principles and 15 years of mapped case law.

It also provides continuous tax health checks, tracks filing deadlines and sends alerts to finance teams when changes could affect their tax obligations.

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Companies can also upload notices received from KRA to assess their implications, including applicable deadlines and decisions made in similar cases. Where expert input is required, Tarra Agility's tax specialists can review the findings and issue a certified report within 48 hours.

The launch comes as a study by the firm shows that KRA is increasingly winning tax disputes, securing outright victories in 52 percent of 5,250 decided cases analysed, compared to 36 percent won by taxpayers. The remaining cases resulted in split decisions.

The study, titled The Silent Liability, shows that the taxman's success rate has increased from about a third in 2020 to more than half in 2026.

CPA Beatrice Njeri, Partner for Tax Compliance and Accounting at Tarra Agility Africa, said many businesses still conduct tax health checks once a year, leaving them exposed to changes in tax laws and court decisions that could affect their obligations.

She said finance teams often pay close attention to changes announced during the national Budget but give less attention to rulings by the Tax Appeals Tribunal and courts, some of which are difficult to access.

"Most Kenyan businesses check their tax position once a year. The law doesn't wait that long. A single Tribunal ruling or KRA notice can turn yesterday's safe position into today's liability, and the penalty clock has been running since the tax fell due, not the day you discovered the problem," said Njeri.

The study also found that tax dispute outcomes vary significantly across industries, with the construction and real estate sectors recording a 63 percent success rate for KRA.

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Businesses in retail and wholesale lost 61 percent of the decided cases, while the taxman also won more than half of disputes involving professional services and consulting, transport and logistics, hospitality and leisure, and healthcare.

Financial services was the only major sector where taxpayers won more decided cases than KRA.

Taxpayers also secured most of the victories in customs disputes involving the valuation and classification of imported goods.

According to the study, some businesses lost disputes because they failed to present sufficient evidence, missed statutory deadlines or submitted incomplete court documents.

Njeri said many of the losses could have been avoided if businesses had maintained proper records and responded to tax notices within the required timelines.

"A striking finding from our research was how avoidable most of these losses were. Businesses are not being outargued on the facts of law. They are losing because a document was not retained, a claim was not proven, or an objection was submitted late," she said.

The Africa Tax Terminal is designed to address these gaps by flagging unsupported tax positions, tracking statutory deadlines and assigning identified risks to specific employees within an organisation.

Tarra Agility Africa says the platform uses secure login systems and end-to-end encryption, with each client's information kept separate. The firm also says customer data will not be used to train its artificial intelligence systems.

The company plans to launch the platform in other African markets, including Uganda and South Africa, following its initial rollout in Kenya.