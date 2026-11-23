Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso personally sent him to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pledge that they would join the All Progressives Congress (APC) if they secured victory at the Supreme Court following the 2023 governorship election dispute.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Yusuf dismissed accusations that he betrayed his political mentor, insisting that there was an understanding between Kwankwaso and Tinubu before the Supreme Court judgment.

According to the governor, the arrangement was based on the relationship between Tinubu and the then national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kwankwaso.

"As I told you, he personally sent me to Tinubu. He asked me to meet him and assure him that if God granted us victory, we would move together," Yusuf said.

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The governor further claimed that Kwankwaso had asked him to swear on the Qur'an before Tinubu on the matter.

"In fact, he asked me to take the Qur'an and swear before Tinubu that if we won, we would unite and move forward together," he said.

Yusuf said the plan was for him, Kwankwaso and their supporters to defect to the APC after a favourable ruling by the apex court.

He argued that the decision was informed partly by the need to align with the ruling party at the federal level in order to enjoy greater cooperation and political support.

The governor rejected claims that he betrayed Kwankwaso, saying all the steps taken were done with the former Kano governor's knowledge and approval.

"How can that be betrayal when he was the one who sent me to Tinubu and asked me to make those commitments?" he asked.

He also dismissed speculations that the rift between him and Kwankwaso was staged to deceive the public.

According to him, efforts were made to arrange a meeting between Kwankwaso and President Tinubu, with the President reportedly agreeing to receive the NNPP leader.

Yusuf, however, said the relationship deteriorated after Kwankwaso allegedly made unfavourable comments about the President in Kano and during media engagements.

"That was where things went wrong. We had already moved ahead, but he did not proceed," he said.

On the lingering Kano emirate dispute involving Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, Yusuf urged residents to remain calm and await the Supreme Court's verdict.

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He maintained that all parties involved were members of the same extended family and called for restraint until the legal process is concluded.

The governor also denied encouraging abusive political rhetoric among young people, describing himself as a believer in discipline, proper upbringing and respect.

On the prospect of President Tinubu's re-election, Yusuf said he did not see any major challenge facing the President or the APC.

"The problem is that people do not understand him. The biggest challenge is finding people who can properly publicise what he is doing," he said