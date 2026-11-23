A fire has broken out at the popular Yan Kifi Market near the Cooperative Bank building in the Kofar Nasarawa area of Kano metropolis.

The fire reportedly started at the market along Zaria Road, prompting the deployment of firefighters to the scene to prevent it from spreading to other sections of the market.

The Kano State Fire Service spokesperson, Alhaji Kabiru Isah Jafar, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

He said firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze to bring it under control.

Kabiru added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

He said the number of shops affected and the extent of damage were still unknown, adding that there was no confirmation of any casualty or injury.

Details later...