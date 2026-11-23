Maputo — The Secretary of State for the northern Mozambican province of Niassa, Silva Livone, has announced the construction of five reservoirs to retain wastewater and prevent Rovuma River pollution as a result of artisanal gold mining in Lupilichi administrative post, Lago district.

The infrastructures, according to daily newspaper "Notícias", will be implemented in the first quarter of next year, stressing the urgent need to stop pollution in watercourses that feed into the Rovuma River.

According to Livone, pollution is poses a threat to public health, animal survival and environmental balance.

"Mozambique must protect Rovuma River, ensuring that pollution originating in the country does not affect its neighbor Tanzania", he said.