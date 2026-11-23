Maputo — Fishing operators in the southern province of Gaza have expressed their concern at the presence of suspicious vessels off the beaches of Xai-Xai and Bilene, calling on the authorities to strengthen maritime surveillance.

According to the operators, speaking at a ceremony in which the Agriculture Minister Roberto Albino handed over 87 out of 210 motorized boats intended for provinces affected by flooding, such vessels appear at night but are nowhere to be seen during the day, a pattern that has fueled suspicions regarding their activities and raised questions about the effectiveness of coastal monitoring.

"Just a few days ago, even though we hadn't headed out to sea, we observed vessels off our coast at night, yet they were gone by daytime. We don't know what they are. They're like 'ghost ships. The authorities must keep a close eye on these vessels", said Caetano Valente, representative of fishing operators, cited by the independent paper "O País."

The operators also expressed concern at the high fuel prices, which is driving up operational costs and shrinking profit margins, leaving hundreds of operators in a financially vulnerable position.

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In order to reverse the situation, the operators called for the implementation of a special fuel rate, the strengthening of fishing support infrastructure, such as ports, cold storage facilities, and ice plants, as well as improved access roads to facilitate the transport and commercialization of their catch.

Reacting to the operators concerns, Agriculture Minister said that the authorities will take measures to solve the ongoing problems, acknowledging the scale of the damage caused by the floods.

According to the minister, Gaza will receive 87 vessels, while the remaining 123 will be distributed among other provinces in the southern and central parts of the country.

The assistance package also includes 1,193 pieces of sustainable fishing gear (231 of which are earmarked for Gaza), as well as 20 floating cages, 50 tons of feed, over 79,000 fingerlings, and four mobile kitchens.

Nationally, the response effort also encompasses a total of 204 tons of feed and 275,000 fingerlings. In the first nine months of this year, Mozambique produced 387,000 tonnes of fish, of which more than 374,000 tonnes, accounting for approximately 97 percent of national production, which came from artisanal fishing.