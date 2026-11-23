Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has challenged investors to transform the economic potential of southern Gaza Province into concrete projects capable of generating employment, income, and better living conditions for the population.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2nd International Investment Conference for Gaza, which was held under the theme "Transforming Potential into Investment, and Investment into Prosperity", Chapo advocated for the creation of action plans with clearly defined responsibilities, implementation timelines, and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that the announced initiatives are brought to fruition.

"This conference cannot end merely with good photographs, inspiring speeches, declarations of intent, and signed documents. The outcomes must translate into implemented projects, active businesses, and tangible benefits for local communities", he said.

The President highlighted Gaza's potential in sectors such as agriculture, agro-processing, livestock, poultry farming, fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, energy, mineral resources, and logistics, identifying these areas as strategic for boosting the provincial economy.

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Among the opportunities identified, he pointed to the fertile fields of the Limpopo Valley, the irrigation schemes in Chókwè and the Lower Limpopo, the Licilo Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, and the industrial parks planned for Chibuto, Chongoene, and Mabalane.

In the tourism sector, he highlighted the beaches of Bilene and Xai-Xai, the Limpopo and Banhine National Parks, and the cultural heritage of local communities, advocating for the utilization of these resources to develop a sustainable and competitive tourism industry.

He also referred to the infrastructure in Chongoene, the logistics in Mapai, and water resources, including the development potential linked to the Mapai Dam, the realization of which depends on further studies and funding.

Chapo advocated for investments in the construction and modernization of roads, water supply systems, energy, communications, and logistics infrastructure, noting that such interventions are essential for reducing production costs, facilitating market access, and strengthening the province's competitiveness. The President further called for the modernization of irrigation systems, improved water resource management, and the strengthening of natural disaster prevention mechanisms, in light of the floods that affected Gaza earlier this year.

Regarding financing, he encouraged private sector involvement through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), concessions, and other legally established mechanisms.

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He also called for the simplification of administrative procedures, a reduction in bureaucracy, the fight against corruption, and the strengthening of legal certainty. "We want investing in Mozambique--and in Gaza in particular--to become increasingly simple, transparent, and competitive," he stated.

"We want investments that are reflected in national economic statistics, but, above all, that have a human face within local communities. Investors must move forward with the proposed projects and called public institutions must act with responsibility, integrity, professionalism, and efficiency. Economic transformation of Gaza requires continuity, institutional stability, and a long-term vision, in order to translate the identified opportunities into employment, income, and improved living conditions for the population", he said.