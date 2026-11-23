Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Catherine Omanyo has appealed to President William Ruto to intervene in the persistent harassment, arrests and alleged extortion of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan security officers operating on Lake Victoria.

Omanyo urged Ruto to engage his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Museveni, through diplomatic channels to address the recurring disputes threatening the livelihoods of fishing communities along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Speaking in Budalangi, Busia County, during Ruto's Western Kenya development tour, Omanyo said Kenyan fishermen continued to face intimidation, arbitrary arrests, detention and destruction of their fishing equipment while carrying out their daily activities on the lake.

"I am appealing to you, Mr President, to call President Museveni and address the exploitation of our fishermen on Lake Victoria. Our fishermen are forced to pay as much as Sh30,000 when arrested by Ugandan authorities," she said.

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The ODM Secretary General revealed that more than 50 fishing boats and pieces of equipment belonging to Kenyan fishermen had been destroyed over the past five years, causing significant financial losses to families dependent on fishing.

She also appealed to Ruto to secure the unconditional release of Kenyan fishermen detained in various Ugandan prisons, warning that their continued incarceration had worsened the economic difficulties facing their families.

Omanyo said the recurring incidents required urgent diplomatic intervention, arguing that Kenyan fishermen should not continue losing their livelihoods while accessing resources in a shared water body that supports millions of people across the East African region.

The disputes have remained a longstanding concern among fishing communities in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties, where fishermen have repeatedly reported arrests over alleged trespassing into Ugandan waters, confiscation of boats and fishing gear, and demands for money before their release.

In August 2025, 24 Kenyan fishermen from Ringiti Island in Homa Bay County were arrested by Ugandan security officers, while six boats were confiscated.

In another incident reported in April 2026, 15 fishermen from Remba Island were released after paying a combined Sh50,000 fine following their arrest over alleged trespass and fishing-related violations.

The incidents have persisted despite diplomatic engagements between Kenya and Uganda aimed at harmonising fishing regulations, streamlining licensing requirements and improving security cooperation on Lake Victoria.

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During bilateral discussions in May 2024, the two countries agreed to sensitise fishermen on licensing requirements and acceptable fishing equipment. They also agreed that arrests should be conducted by uniformed security officers to minimise extortion and confrontations.

Beyond diplomatic intervention, Omanyo and other leaders urged the national government, through the State Department for Fisheries, to promote modern fish-cage farming as an alternative source of livelihood for fishing communities.

They argued that investment in aquaculture would boost fish production, create employment opportunities for young people and reduce pressure on the lake's fish stocks, which have contributed to increased competition among fishermen.

Omanyo called for government support in establishing modern fish-farming facilities and providing fishermen with technology, training and financial assistance to diversify their income sources.

She said diplomatic engagement, improved security surveillance and investment in alternative fishing technologies were necessary to protect Kenyan fishermen, promote peaceful coexistence with their Ugandan counterparts and safeguard communities dependent on Lake Victoria.