Mr Otu announced the innovation on Sunday in Calabar during the flag-off of the second Carnival Calabar Dry Run, under the theme, "Rethinking Our Collective Destiny".

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has introduced digital voting through the 'My Cross River App' to enable residents to select the winning band at the 2026 Carnival Calabar.

Mr Otu announced the innovation on Sunday in Calabar during the flag-off of the second Carnival Calabar Dry Run, under the theme, "Rethinking Our Collective Destiny".

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Represented by the Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, the governor said the initiative would deepen public participation and promote healthy competition among participating bands.

He explained that the public would access the voting platform through the My Cross River App, using a specially generated voting code.

Mr Otu described Carnival Calabar as a platform for showcasing Cross River's cultural heritage, promoting its creative industry and projecting the state's identity internationally.

He said the festival had evolved beyond an annual entertainment event into a major tourism asset, attracting visitors, stimulating economic activities and creating business opportunities.

The governor commended stakeholders, carnival bands, performers and residents for sustaining the festival's growth and international appeal.

He subsequently declared the second dry run open.

'Africa's biggest street party'

Earlier, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, described Carnival Calabar as a major cultural product attracting international attention.

Mr Onah said the festival had strengthened the state's presence on the global entertainment and tourism map.

He noted that its international appeal sometimes made audiences mistake it for Brazilian, English or Caribbean carnivals.

However, he stressed that Carnival Calabar remained distinctly African and was proudly recognised as Africa's biggest street party.

Mr Onah said plans were underway to introduce a digital platform for public registration as carnival band members and voting for preferred bands.

He said the initiative would deepen participation, strengthen the carnival brand and establish a sustainable platform for future generations.

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The chairman appealed to Nollywood personality, Lizzy Gold, to encourage Nigerian filmmakers to collaborate with Callywood and explore Carnival Calabar's creative and commercial opportunities.

He said such partnerships would strengthen collaboration between the entertainment industries while promoting Cross River's cultural heritage.

Mr Onah recalled that leading Afrobeats artistes, including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Wizkid, had performed at Carnival Calabar over the years.

He also recalled that late South African reggae legend, Lucky Dube, performed in Calabar in 2004, following appearances in Ghana and Ethiopia.

According to Mr Onah, the late Dube reportedly described his Calabar performance as the best show of his career.

He said the performance demonstrated the city's longstanding reputation as a destination for major international entertainment events.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that competing bands participated in the dry run, covering the 12-kilometre carnival route from Millennium Park.

They included Bayside, Seagull, Freedom, Passion 4, Calas Vegas and Diamond.

The exercise tested the bands' costumes, music and choreography ahead of the main carnival scheduled for 29 December.