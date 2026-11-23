This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Last week, Nigerian stocks relinquished the gains they garnered the penultimate week, following sell-offs in industrial and oil & gas stocks, with Aradel Holdings and Dangote Cement taking the most hit.

The benchmark equity index retreated by 1.8 per cent, but its year-to-date yield is as high as 59.2 per cent, one of the strongest in the world so far this year.

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"Attractive valuations, dividend prospects and resilient corporate earnings could support market activity," so said analysts at investment bank United Capital in their outlook for the week.

"However, profit-taking in recently appreciated stocks and competition from elevated fixed-income yields may limit further gains," they added.

For guidance on where best to put their capital, investors this week will be taking a cue from the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria's rate-setting, which could show equities the way to go in the near term.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Aradel Holdings

Aradel tops this week's pick on the basis of its strong fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value. The oil and gas company's return on equity (ROE) is 37 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 6.6x. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 15.4.

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank makes the list in view of its solid fundamentals and for trading below its underlying value. The ROE of the lender is 18.8 per cent, while the PE ratio is 4.8x. Its 14-day RSI is 16.1.

NASCON Allied Industries

NASCON appears in the pick based due to its robust fundamentals. The salt maker's ROE is 24.9 per cent, while the PE ratio is 11.9x. The 14-day RSI is 18.5.

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AIICO Insurance

AIICO makes the selection for its attractive fundamentals and for trading below its underlying value. The ROE of the underwriter is 18.3 per cent, while the PE ratio is 5.6x. Its 14-day RSI is 52.4.

GTCO

GTCO makes the cut on the basis of its promising fundamentals and for trading below its intrinsic value. The ROE of the banking group is 29.6x, while the PE ratio is 4.8x. Its 14-day RSI is 42.4.