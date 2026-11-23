GANTA — ArcelorMittal Liberia's General Manager for Mining, Jallah Selmah, has urged graduates of J.W. Pearson High School in Ganta, Nimba County, to embrace integrity, discipline and hard work as essential foundations for personal and professional success.

Delivering the commencement address at the Ganta Methodist Gymnasium on Sunday, Selmah reminded the Class of 2026 that academic qualifications alone do not guarantee success without good character and a commitment to service.

Speaking under the theme, "From the Classroom to the World: Your Foundation, Your Character, Your Future," he emphasized that while education creates opportunities, character determines whether individuals can be trusted with greater responsibilities.

Selmah encouraged the graduates to remain focused despite challenges, stressing that their backgrounds should not limit their ambitions.

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"Your starting point does not have to determine your finishing point," he declared.

Reflecting on his personal journey, the mining executive recalled growing up in Vazalah, Lofa County, before attending Don Bosco Technical High School, Booker Washington Institute, the University of Liberia and the University of Mines and Technology in Ghana.

He said his professional career began in 2004 as a draftsman, working on major infrastructure projects, including the Buchanan-Yekepa railway and access road, before joining ArcelorMittal Liberia in 2009.

"I did not join as a General Manager," Selmah said, encouraging the graduates to appreciate humble beginnings and never underestimate the value of honest work.

He warned that life after high school would present challenges, including competition, financial difficulties and occasional setbacks, but urged graduates to remain determined.

Selmah encouraged those unable to immediately pursue university education to consider technical and vocational training, apprenticeships and professional certification programs.

He stressed that employers increasingly value practical skills, problem-solving abilities and personal accountability alongside academic qualifications.

Highlighting opportunities in Liberia, Selmah identified mining, agriculture, construction, logistics, healthcare and technology as sectors offering potential career paths for young people.

He noted that the mining industry requires professionals beyond mining engineers, including electricians, surveyors, accountants and occupational safety specialists.

The ArcelorMittal executive also encouraged graduates to develop digital skills, particularly knowledge of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, to remain competitive in the evolving job market.

He emphasized humility, integrity, teamwork and accountability, citing workplace safety as an example of why ethical conduct must take precedence over immediate results.

Selmah further challenged graduates to contribute meaningfully to their communities rather than focusing solely on personal advancement.

"Do not become successful and forget your community," he urged. "Become successful and become part of the solution."

Meanwhile, the mining executive announced a scholarship commitment to support the school's two highest-performing graduates in pursuing university education.

Under the arrangement, the student graduating with the highest academic average will receive financial support covering the first two semesters at a university of their choice, while the second-highest graduate will receive support for one semester.

Selmah pledged to finance two additional semesters for either beneficiary who maintains a grade point average above 2.8.

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He instructed the beneficiaries to contact him through the school administration after securing university admission and presenting the necessary requirements.

The mining executive also offered mentorship opportunities to help guide the graduates in their academic and professional development.

Selmah praised J.W. Pearson High School, recognized as the first high school established in Ganta, for its longstanding contribution to education in Nimba County.

He encouraged the school's administration to strengthen partnerships with alumni, private institutions and development organizations to expand career guidance and mentorship opportunities.

Concluding his address, Selmah challenged the graduates to use their education and achievements to inspire positive change.

"Let your background give you roots, let your education give you wings, let your character give you direction, and let your achievements give hope to others," he said.