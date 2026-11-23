HARPER — The Board of Trustees of William V.S. Tubman University has reaffirmed its support for University President Dr. Olu Q. Menjay amid concerns over institutional leadership, staff welfare and financial challenges confronting the institution.

Board Chairman Floyd A. Thomas said the university remains committed to working with Dr. Menjay to strengthen academic standards, improve infrastructure and expand educational opportunities.

Speaking to journalists following the university's baccalaureate service ahead of its 13th graduation convocation, Thomas praised Menjay's leadership, describing his contributions to institutional development as significant.

He credited the university president with strengthening academic programs and promoting initiatives aimed at improving the institution's standing.

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Thomas emphasized that Tubman University must remain focused on academic excellence and institutional development despite ongoing internal challenges.

Addressing concerns surrounding the arrest of seven university staff members, the board chairman described the situation as a distraction from the institution's development agenda.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, cooperation and peace rather than confrontation, stressing that institutional stability remains essential to achieving the university's objectives.

The board chairman also acknowledged financial difficulties facing the university, particularly inadequate government budgetary support.

He disclosed that the board is exploring ways to mobilize additional resources and engage government authorities for increased budgetary allocations.

According to Thomas, the university urgently needs additional dormitories, classrooms, improved library facilities and other infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.

"Ten years from now, this university should have a different look and a different face. We have plans, and we are working to ensure that the necessary opportunities and resources are made available to transform this institution," he stated.

On proposals to establish a College of Law and a College of Communication, Thomas said the board supports expanding academic opportunities but considers strengthening existing programs a more immediate priority.

He explained that improving academic standards and institutional capacity must precede the introduction of additional colleges.

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Thomas further called on faculty, staff, students and administrators to work collectively toward advancing the university's development agenda.

He emphasized that education remains fundamental to Liberia's development and urged parents and guardians to continue supporting higher learning.

Meanwhile, Tubman University is preparing to graduate 256 students from its six academic colleges during its 13th graduation convocation.

The colleges include Arts and Sciences, Agriculture and Food Science, Business and Administration, Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, and Education.

Thomas congratulated the prospective graduates and encouraged them to use their education to contribute meaningfully to their communities and national development.

He reaffirmed the board's commitment to supporting the university's administration while pursuing increased investment, improved infrastructure and stronger academic programs.