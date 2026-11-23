SANNIQUELLIE — Nimba County District #5 Representative Kortor S. Kwagrue has issued a stern warning against attempts to divide the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) and the people of Nimba County, declaring that individuals promoting political disunity risk standing alone.

Speaking during the official opening of the MDR headquarters in Sanniquellie, Kwagrue urged party members and supporters to protect the institution's unity against personal political ambitions and internal disagreements.

"Anybody who feels they can fight to divide the MDR or divide the people of Nimba will walk alone and die alone," the lawmaker declared.

He emphasized that political differences should not undermine the longstanding relationships among Nimba citizens, warning against individuals who exploit political influence to advance personal interests.

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Kwagrue described the MDR as an important political institution and a legacy of the late Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson, urging supporters to preserve the party's unity.

"The MDR is the party our political godfather left behind. We must make sure we uphold it," he stated.

The District #5 lawmaker also challenged citizens to hold elected officials and government appointees accountable, stressing that public office should be used to serve the people rather than promote division.

He urged voters to scrutinize the conduct of political leaders ahead of the 2029 elections and use their votes to demand accountability.

"The power lies in the hands of the electorate," Kwagrue emphasized.

He further cautioned against tribal politics, warning that ethnic differences should not be exploited to create hostility among citizens.

According to him, Nimba's development requires collective responsibility, political tolerance and cooperation across party lines.

Kwagrue maintained that no politician should place personal ambition above the county's collective interests.

His remarks come amid political activities within the MDR as the party seeks to maintain its influence in Nimba County following the death of its founding political leader, Prince Y. Johnson.

The lawmaker concluded by urging party supporters and citizens to remain united, politically vigilant and committed to protecting Nimba's interests ahead of the 2029 general elections.