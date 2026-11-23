GBARNGA — Police in Gbarnga, Bong County, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man whose body was discovered hanging inside his room in the Rubber Factory Community on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The deceased, identified as Solomon Mulbah, believed to be in his early 20s, was reportedly found dead by family members on Friday morning.

According to relatives, Mulbah returned home from work earlier than usual on Thursday, November 19, and went directly to his room.

Family members said they discovered his lifeless body the following morning, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Mulbah was reportedly employed by a local businessman in Gbarnga identified as Morgan David.

The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear, with police investigating to establish what happened.

As of press time, authorities had not released an official statement detailing the incident or providing updates on the investigation.

The cause and manner of Mulbah's death have not been officially determined.