When passengers arrive at Entebbe International Airport, they encounter staff in green reflective jackets bearing the Menzies Aviation name, assisting with aircraft turnaround, baggage handling and passenger services. The company's employees also manage check-in, boarding, aircraft marshalling and lost-baggage claims.

Behind these familiar airport operations is one of the largest ground-handling companies at Entebbe. Entebbe Handling Services (ENHAS), which trades as Menzies Aviation, says it handles more than 8,000 flights and 56,000 tonnes of cargo annually, commanding approximately 95% of the airport's ground-handling market.

Its operations extend beyond Uganda. Menzies has established a presence at several major aviation hubs across East Africa, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and Kigali International Airport. Its regional network also includes airports in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Less apparent to the millions of passengers who use these airports is the company's ownership history, which leads to Kuwait, a small but wealthy Gulf state whose investment interests extend outside its petroleum industry.

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Menzies Aviation is part of Agility Global, an international aviation and logistics investment group whose origins lie in Kuwait. Through a series of acquisitions and corporate restructuring, Agility built an international aviation business that brought together two previously separate companies: Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) and Britain's John Menzies PLC.

In Uganda, the story dates back to 1996, when ENHAS was established by former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and other business interests. The company went on to enjoy a dominant position in the ground-handling market at Entebbe International Airport for more than two decades.

That changed in 2017, when NAS, then a subsidiary of Agility, acquired a majority stake in ENHAS. The transaction brought a Kuwait-originated investor into one of Uganda's most important airport-services businesses.

In August 2022, Agility completed its £763 million ($925million then) acquisition of John Menzies PLC and combined the British company with NAS to create the global Menzies Aviation business. The resulting company brought together their airport operations across dozens of countries, including Uganda.

Today, ENHAS trades under the Menzies Aviation brand, placing Uganda's largest ground-handling operator within a multinational aviation-services group with a substantial international footprint.

At Entebbe, Menzies provides air cargo, ground-handling and executive aviation services. It also handles passenger check-in for several airlines operating at the airport, with Uganda Airlines being an exception, as it manages its own check-in operations.

However, we could not establish the terms of Menzies' service agreements with the individual carriers.

According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Menzies invested US$1million in electric ground-handling equipment in 2023 as part of efforts to reduce emissions and modernise airport operations.

Menzies did not respond to questions from The Independent about its regional expansion strategy, including plans for additional investments, service expansion and partnerships with airport authorities and airlines.

Beyond its East African operations, Menzies Aviation has built a substantial global footprint, serving 347 airports across 65 countries, making it the world's largest aviation services company by number of airports and countries served.

Its workforce of approximately 65,000 employees handled 5.3 million flights and 2.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, according to the company's annual review.

The company's operations extend across ground handling, air cargo, aviation fuelling and executive aviation services. In 2025, it recorded global revenues of US$3billion, a 16% increase from $2.6billion in 2024, underscoring the scale of its international business and its expansion through acquisitions and partnerships.

Fuel storage

Besides ground handling, Agility has interests in another critical part of Entebbe International Airport's operations: aviation fuel storage and distribution. The group holds a 65.12% stake in Tristar, a Dubai-based energy logistics company whose activities include fuel storage, transportation and aviation refuelling.

In December 2024, UCAA signed a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement with Tristar Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Tristar Group, to operate a newly constructed fuel storage facility and underground hydrant pipeline system at Entebbe.

The facility initially provided 12 million litres of storage capacity, with a further four-million-litre tank planned to increase capacity to 16 million litres. Tristar has also outlined longer-term expansion plans that could raise storage capacity to 22 million litres.

The infrastructure operates on an open-access model, allowing oil marketing companies; Vivo Energy Uganda and TotalEnergies Uganda to supply aviation fuel through a shared storage and distribution system.

Rather than each supplier relying on separate facilities and refuelling arrangements, fuel can be transferred from the storage tanks through underground pipelines to aircraft at the airport.

Tristar says the system is designed to improve fuel-handling safety and reduce aircraft turnaround times. The company's September 2025 update said the hydrant system at the passenger terminal had become operational, extending coverage across the airport.

Under the BOT arrangement, Tristar is responsible for operating the facility during the 25-year concession period, after which the infrastructure is to be transferred to UCAA. The model allows the authority to secure new airport infrastructure without directly undertaking the construction and operation itself.

UCAA's revenue arrangements, including the basis on which it earns income from fuel passing through the facility, are an important part of the agreement and are set out using the contract's specific terms.

Entebbe is part of a much wider regional fuel-logistics network. Tristar operates fuel storage and distribution facilities in several African markets and provides aviation-fuel services in countries including Uganda, South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Its wider East African activities include petroleum transport, aviation-fuel supply and retail fuel operations in Kenya. The company also reported transport operations in Tanzania.

Its 2024 sustainability report records continuing fuel-logistics work in South Sudan, Somalia, the DRC, CAR and Mali, including contracts supporting peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

The Independent sought information from Agility's communications team on the scale of its investments, infrastructure commitments and expansion strategy in Uganda and the wider East African region, including Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. The company did not respond.

On Oct.13, Agility announced an agreement to sell its 65.12% stake in Tristar to India's Aegis Logistics, in a transaction valuing Tristar at an enterprise value of US$1.5 billion. Completion is expected by the end of March 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

As of November 2026, Agility remains the majority shareholder, but its ownership is due to change if the transaction closes.

The main competitor of Menzies Aviation Uganda at Entebbe is DAS Handling. However, the relationship between the ground handlers and the airport authority has not been without friction.

In July 2024, UCAA Director General Fred Bamwesigye told Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that the authority had not signed tenancy agreements with ENHAS and DAS for space allocated to them at the new cargo terminal.

The dispute centred on rent valuations: UCAA wanted to charge US$15persquare metre, while the companies contested the figure. UCAA's Finance Director told MPs that Menzies had continued paying rent at the previous rate of US$7 per square metre as the matter awaited further guidance from the Chief Government Valuer.

The tenancy dispute concerning occupation of the new cargo terminal is different from the separate ground-handling concession. The latter is a confidential agreement between UCAA and ENHAS, reportedly running until 2040.

The terms governing the concession, including its financial obligations and performance requirements, are not publicly available.

ENHAS early controversy

But ENHAS's origins have long been controversial. Established in 1996 to take over ground-handling services previously provided by Uganda Airlines Corporation (UAC), the company emerged from a restructuring that gave the national carrier an initial 50% shareholding.

Other shareholders included Sabena Airlines, UAC and Civil Aviation Authority workers, and private interests linked to other businessmen and then-minister Kutesa.

The arrangement became the subject of a parliamentary investigation into the privatisation of public enterprises. A special committee chaired by the late Aisu Omongole examined the handling of Uganda Airlines and ENHAS, among other transactions.

In its report, tabled in Parliament on November 2, 1999, the committee questioned the legality of the transfer of Uganda Airlines' ground-handling assets, concluding that the process had contravened the Public Enterprises Reform and Divestiture (PERD) Act. It also raised concerns about the role of politically connected individuals and officials in the transaction.

The controversy was closely tied to the political fortunes of Kutesa, who was then associated with Global Airlinks, one of the private interests holding shares in ENHAS.

On March 4, 1999, Parliament passed a motion censuring Kutesa over allegations of influence-peddling and abuse of office linked to the ENHAS transaction. He denied wrongdoing.

The parliamentary inquiry and the censure exposed the political tensions surrounding the privatisation of one of Entebbe Airport's most valuable commercial operations.

The company has gone through a compelling 26-year journey from a contested Ugandan privatisation to an operation embedded in a global aviation-services group.

Kuwait origins

The corporate story leads back to Kuwait, where Agility's origins lie in the Public Warehousing Company, established in 1979.

According to the group's corporate history, it began as a warehousing business before expanding into international logistics through acquisitions and investments across emerging markets.

One of its aviation ventures was NAS, which started operations at Kuwait International Airport in 2003 and subsequently expanded into Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In 2021, Agility sold its Global Integrated Logistics business to Denmark's DSV in an all-shares transaction valued at US$4.775 billion, retaining a substantial shareholding in the global logistics company.

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Agility subsequently consolidated its aviation interests in 2022 under the Menzies Aviation brand.

In addition to Agility's majority stake in Tristar, the two investments give the logistics conglomerate exposure to different parts of the aviation supply chain, from passenger and cargo handling to aircraft fuelling and fuel storage.

Agility's 2025 annual report shows that aviation services accounted for 25% of its US$13.4 billion asset base, while fuel logistics accounted for another 13%.

Although the group's historical roots are in Kuwait, its corporate structure has since evolved: Agility Global PLC is incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

In July 2025, it ceased to be a subsidiary of its former Kuwaiti parent, Agility Public Warehousing Company, following a distribution of shares to the latter's shareholders.

Uganda's returns

At Entebbe, the benefits of this international investment are most visible in employment, skills development and airport infrastructure.

Menzies Aviation Uganda, says it employs more than 600 Ugandans and also operates an IATA-accredited training centre offering courses in ground operations, cargo handling, passenger services and aviation safety.

Its operations therefore support not only the movement of passengers and freight through Uganda's main international gateway but also the development of local aviation skills.

The investment extends beyond ground handling. Through Tristar, Agility has a stake in the fuel storage and hydrant infrastructure at Entebbe. The facility provides shared infrastructure through which Total and Vivo can supply aviation fuel to aircraft.

For Uganda, the arrangement brings privately financed infrastructure and the potential for more efficient, safer fuel distribution without the authority having to operate the facility itself.

These investments offer tangible benefits, but their overall economic return to Uganda is less straightforward to establish.

Publicly available information does not provide a full picture of the taxes paid, concession revenues collected by UCAA, local procurement, investment obligations or the financial returns retained in the country.

For watchers of the investment landscape, it is not simply how much international capital has entered Entebbe's aviation sector, but how effectively Uganda converts that investment into public revenue, local expertise, competition and long-term economic value.