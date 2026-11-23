Antalya — The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) failed to reach consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact, COP31 President Murat Kurum said on Sunday.

His remarks came at a closing plenary session after a third draft text was released earlier in the day, nearly two days past the conference's scheduled closing time on Friday.

"It seems that there are parties that object to this text. I understand that there is no agreement on this text. For that reason, these decisions have not been adopted," Kurum, also Türkiye's minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, told delegates.

"This text was not imposed on anyone," he said, noting that the presidency had listened to countries' demands one by one and worked day and night to bridge diverging views.

Earlier at the start of the plenary, Kurum presented the draft as a product of delegates' joint contributions covering electrification, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, adaptation finance and oceans.

"Nobody got everything they wanted. However, everyone can find themselves in this text. The meaning of consensus is this, too," he said before objections from the floor prevented the draft's adoption.

COP31 opened in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Nov. 9 with a focus on turning global climate pledges into concrete action. ∎