The French-African Foundation has officially opened applications on 17 November (until 16 December) for the 2027 intake of its flagship Young Leaders programme, with 30 standout individuals from across Africa and France set to join the influential cross-continental network.

Widely regarded as one of the most competitive leadership initiatives bridging Africa and France, the programme targets a new generation of decision-makers aged 28 to 40 – from entrepreneurs and corporate executives to diplomats, researchers, artists and civil society leaders.

Following in the footsteps of previous intakes - held under the joint patronage of the French President alongside African heads of state including Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Macky Sall (Senegal) and Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) - the 2027 cohort will once again benefit from backing at the highest political level.

Two immersive weeks across Africa and Paris

Over the course of a year, the 30 selected fellows gain direct access to heads of state, government ministers, investors and chief executives from major international and pan-African companies. The programme is anchored by two intensive, week-long residencies - one on the African continent and the other in Paris - designed to forge strategic alliances and spark peer-to-peer collaboration.

“We are looking for 30 exceptional individuals capable of transforming their sectors and building new alliances between Africa and France,” says Nachouat Meghouar, Managing Director of the French-African Foundation. “Our ambition is to open up the networks, opportunities and partnerships that will help take their ventures to the next level.”

A genuinely pan-African reach

The Foundation is doubling down on the pan-African scope of the 2027 intake, actively encouraging applications from French-, English- and Portuguese-speaking talent across the entire continent, provided candidates are fluent in English and/or French. A high-profile selection panel will convene between January and mid-February 2027, assessing applicants on their track record of excellence, leadership drive and commitment to building tangible ties between Africa and France.

Backed by major institutional and corporate partners, including the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, CMA CGM, Orange, TotalEnergies, Danone, Rubis, Boston Consulting Group, TV5Monde, France Médias Monde and Concerto, the network now brings together more than 300 Young Leaders alumni.

How to apply