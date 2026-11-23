China — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is tapping into advanced customs technologies from China and South Korea to upgrade its digital infrastructure, accelerate cargo clearance and eliminate trade bottlenecks at border points.

TRA Commissioner General Mr Yusuph Mwenda outlined the initiative recently after leading a delegation in high-level bilateral talks with China's General Administration of Customs (GACC), led by Deputy Minister Wu Humping.

"The experience we gained will help TRA further modernise our customs systems and improve services provided to traders and taxpayers," Mr Mwenda said.

He said cooperation with the two countries will enable the authority to learn from their experience in applying modern technology to customs administration and use the knowledge to improve service delivery.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the engagements in China, both agencies agreed to deepen technical cooperation, exchange operational expertise and deploy automated customs solutions to cut cross-border clearance times, he said.

Prior to the China mission, Mr Mwenda toured a facility operated by South Korea's customs authority in Daejeon, where he learnt how the country maintains reliable and sustainable customs systems to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The experience is expected to support TRA's efforts to strengthen its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, particularly the Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS) and the Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS).

Strengthening the systems is expected to improve customs operations, make services more accessible and minimise technical challenges that can disrupt trade procedures.

Mr Mwenda said learning from China and South Korea forms part of TRA's broader efforts to modernise customs administration, facilitate international trade and ensure its services meet the demands of a modern economy.