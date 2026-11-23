Morogoro — PRIME Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has urged Tanzanians to strictly adhere to land-use plans and uphold the rule of law to prevent recurring conflicts between farmers and livestock keepers, warning that violence neither expands land nor resolves disputes.

Speaking during a working tour of Morogoro Region yesterday, Dr Nchemba stressed that peaceful coexistence requires collective responsibility in areas where communities share land and natural resources.

"Even if we fight, land does not increase. We must respect the laws, the plans we have established and one another in our daily lives," he said, calling on citizens to safeguard national peace, security and unity.

The Premier cautioned livestock keepers against grazing cattle on cultivated farms, while urging farmers to avoid mob justice or blaming entire pastoralist communities for offences committed by individuals.

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"We must not take the law into our own hands. Revenge and retaliatory attacks could deepen divisions among communities," he said.

He said an offence committed by one person should not be attributed to an entire tribe or community, noting that the Constitution recognises all citizens as Tanzanians with equal rights.

He said disputes can be avoided if people follow land-use plans and regulations, warning that disagreements over land should never lead to violence.

"Each one of us must continue to uphold peace, security and brotherhood in the communities where we live, with farmers, livestock keepers and other residents respecting one another," Dr Nchemba said," he said.

Dr Nchemba directed local government leaders to enforce land-use regulations and ensure disputes are addressed through established legal and community mechanisms.

He also raised concern over corruption in land allocation, particularly cases where grazing areas are illegally allocated for farming and vice-versa, saying such practices fuel tensions between communities.

On infrastructure, Dr Nchemba directed the contractor handling the Bigwa road project to mobilise machinery, technical personnel and workers to accelerate construction, promising to return and inspect progress.

He also urged public officials to improve service delivery in hospitals and health centres, warning against charging patients for services that should be provided free of charge.

He insisted that emergency patients must receive prompt treatment. Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr Kaspar Mmuya, said the Government is addressing land disputes involving residents and Morogoro Sugar farm.

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"Land experts have inspected the farm's boundaries to identify areas that overlap with residents' land, while regional and district authorities are following up on agreements between the company and some villagers over land allocation," he said.

He urged affected residents to remain patient as the government works to resolve the disputes. Mr Mmuya also said a former ministry employee who allegedly collected money from residents by promising to help them obtain land titles has been dismissed.

He directed regional and district land officials to identify residents who paid the employee and verify their documents to facilitate the legal ownership process.

"Residents facing difficulties obtaining payment control numbers will also be assisted by the end of the next working day," he said.

For his part, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, said the government has strengthened measures to protect Morogoro South residents from dangerous wildlife, particularly elephants and crocodiles.

She said a permanent station has been established in Ngerengere with four game rangers and a vehicle, while drones are being used to improve responses to wildlife threats.

Dr Kijaji said the government has paid 334m/- out of 412m/- in compensation claims involving 1,310 residents affected by wildlife attacks. The remaining 77m/- will be paid within the week.