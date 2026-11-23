Geita — THE Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) has launched the third edition of its Festive Season Celebrations campaign as part of efforts to encourage Tanzanians to embrace domestic tourism opportunities.

Through the campaign, TANAPA aims to prioritise and promote tourism attractions, including national parks, museum sites and heritage sites that have not received adequate attention.

TANAPA Head of Business Development Unit, Jully Bede Lyimo, said this during the launch of the Festive Season Celebrations campaign held at Rubondo Island National Park in Geita Region.

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She said the campaign is being implemented countrywide across 21 national parks and five heritage sites entrusted to TANAPA for the development of the tourism sector in Tanzania.

She added that TANAPA is also committed to promoting tourism in the Lake Zone and Western Zone regions, alongside villages neighbouring national parks, in a bid to identify new tourism attractions.

"Our goal is to inform, educate and encourage Tanzanians to visit national parks and participate in tourism activities.

"We have realised that it is now important to invest in promoting parks that still receive relatively few Tanzanian visitors and whose attractions remain largely unknown to the public," Jully said.

Rubondo Island National Park Chief Park Warden, Dr Imani Kikoti, described Rubondo as one of the unique national parks with highly attractive natural surroundings.

Dr Kikoti said the park is home to approximately 300 different bird species, including fish-eating birds and species that feed on forest produce, which are abundant within the park.

He called on Tanzanians to continue supporting efforts by TANAPA and the government to develop protected areas and safeguard heritage sites.