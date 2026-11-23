Dar es Salaam — SIMBA SC head coach Steve Barker has hailed his players' winning mentality after they came from behind to beat JKT Tanzania 2-1 at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, extending their perfect start to 11 league matches.

The victory took Simba to 33 points, opening a five-point gap over secondplaced Young Africans, while JKT remained sixth with 17 points from 12 matches.

Barker admitted that they faced a difficult evening against a well-organised JKT side but was pleased with how his players responded after falling behind.

"Credit must go to the team. We have shown that we can win games in different situations. Some days are not as easy as others and today was one of those, but the team managed to come through and win," he said.

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The coach, however, expressed frustration with what he described as persistent fouling by the hosts, arguing that it disrupted the flow of the game and affected Simba's momentum.

He said the match had recorded 26 fouls before added time, meaning the game was frequently interrupted.

"It is frustrating when a team constantly tries to break your momentum with fouls. There were 26 fouls before added time, which means a foul almost every two minutes when the ball is in play. When the referee does not deal with it early, the fouling continues," Barker said.

Despite the interruptions, Barker insisted that Simba's ability to overcome different challenges had been central to their impressive run.

He pointed to their earlier victories despite receiving red cards in their opening three matches, as well as their more recent difficult encounters, saying opponents were increasingly determined to end their winning streak.

With 33 points from 33 available, Barker said the team must maintain its mentality and focus on the positives as the title race continues.

Meanwhile, JKT coach Ahmad Ally admitted that individual mistakes proved costly but was encouraged by his side's performance against the league leaders.

He said his technical bench had prepared a specific approach to contain Simba, recognising their quality and strength across the pitch.

"We had a plan for playing against a strong team like Simba, with quality players and a good style of football. Unfortunately, individual mistakes led to the two goals we conceded," Ally said.

He added that despite the defeat, he was pleased with the progress shown by his players but acknowledged that more work was needed to compete consistently against top sides.

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Ally also cautioned against assuming that the same tactical approach would work against other opponents, saying preparations must reflect the strengths and style of each team