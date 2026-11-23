Dar es Salaam — Zanzibar's growing appeal as an East African luxury property destination is being driven by its natural attractions, competitive property prices and prospects for strong market growth. However, infrastructure and construction challenges continue to affect the pace of development.

Sebastian Dietzold, chief executive of CPS Africa and the developer behind Fumba Town, said the archipelago offered investors a rare combination of tourism appeal, cultural heritage and opportunities in a relatively young property market.

Speaking on the second day of the Tanzania Real Estate Expo (TAREX) in Dar es Salaam, during a panel discussion on Why Zanzibar has Become East Africa's Luxury Property Destination, Mr Dietzold said the island was entering a period of significant growth that presented opportunities for investors willing to take a long-term view.

"Zanzibar is very special because it is a very new destination. It is something new, it is beautiful and it is located just off the East African coast, giving it fantastic potential," he said.

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He cited the combination of the archipelago's beaches, the heritage of Stone Town and its tourism experiences as factors setting it apart from competing destinations.

Mr Dietzold also praised the government of President Hussein Mwinyi for investing in infrastructure, describing improvements as critical to the property sector and the wider visitor economy.

He said better infrastructure was important not only for developers seeking to deliver and operate projects, but also for tourists and other visitors travelling to the island.

His remarks come as Zanzibar continues to upgrade its road network and other supporting infrastructure as part of efforts to improve connectivity and facilitate investment.

Mr Dietzold said Zanzibar's property market was particularly attractive because of the growth expected over the next 10 to 15 years, with some international investors comparing its current trajectory to that of Mauritius a decade or more ago.

"They are saying, 'Listen, buy. It is exactly like Mauritius 10 to 15 years ago. We know where this is going.' So this is the moment to invest in Zanzibar," he said.

He added that property prices remained attractive and that the growing number of developers was giving buyers a wider choice of projects, locations and price ranges, from beachfront homes to planned residential communities such as Fumba Town.

The availability of residency options and incentives for property buyers was another factor strengthening the island's appeal to international investors, he said.

However, the growing market is not without challenges. Mr Dietzold pointed to unreliable internet connectivity, intermittent power cuts and supply-chain disruptions as constraints affecting property development and delivery timelines.

Such disruptions can complicate construction planning, increase operating costs and delay the completion and handover of properties, presenting challenges for developers managing projects in a fast-growing market.

The concerns were also raised by other participants in earlier discussion, including Imran Gohar from Johari Developers, who highlighted the high cost of construction in Zanzibar.

The issues underline the need for continued investment in reliable utilities, logistics and supporting infrastructure to complement the improvements already under way.

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Mr Dietzold also emphasised the importance of relationships among developers, contractors, marketing teams and other industry partners in delivering successful projects. He credited the partnerships built over the years with helping make Fumba Town a reality.

The development, which has evolved over the past decade, was cited during the discussion as an example of the transformation taking place in Zanzibar's residential property market.

The Tanzania Real Estate Expo, held from November 20 to 22, brought together property developers, investors, contractors and other industry players to discuss opportunities and challenges in the country's real estate sector.

The panel discussion highlighted Zanzibar's growing position in the regional luxury property market, while pointing to the infrastructure and construction constraints that will need to be addressed if the sector is to sustain its expansion.