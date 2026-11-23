Shepherd Bushiri has claimed that Prophet Uebert Angel foresaw his own arrest four years ago, telling followers there is no reason to panic because the preacher allegedly predicted both the ordeal and its outcome.

Addressing congregants in the wake of Angel's arrest in Harare, Bushiri cast the episode as the latest chapter in a familiar story of persecution that he said has followed prophets from biblical times to the present day.

The Malawi-based preacher urged supporters to pray for Angel, describing him repeatedly as his spiritual father.

"Put him in prayer. That's what I can say to you," Bushiri told followers of his Jesus Nation Church.

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He argued that arrests and legal troubles have become almost a recurring feature in the lives of high-profile religious figures, citing a string of contemporary pastors and prophets whom he said had faced similar experiences.

"There's no any prophet, the entire Bible you read, that has never gone through what we have gone through," Bushiri said.

Drawing parallels with scripture, he pointed to the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the imprisonment of Joseph, portraying Angel's predicament as part of a wider pattern of trials endured by God's servants.

"Including Jesus was arrested and then even crucified," he said, adding that Joseph had been arrested "on a fake charge of rape" before ultimately finding favour.

But it was Bushiri's assertion about Angel's alleged foreknowledge that provided the most striking moment of his address.

According to Bushiri, Angel privately warned him years ago that such an event would occur.

"He saw it a long time ago. He told me that's going to happen, and he told me how it will end," Bushiri said.

The preacher insisted that Angel's family and close associates remain calm because the arrest was anticipated.

"It's not something that we're worried about, because it was already seen by himself four years ago."

In a characteristic flourish, Bushiri suggested that anxiety has no place within their circle.

"In our family, we don't stress, we relax," he said.

The remarks are likely to resonate with Angel's supporters, who view the arrest through a spiritual lens, while critics may see them as another example of the prophetic claims that have long surrounded some of southern Africa's most influential Pentecostal leaders.

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For Bushiri, however, the message was simple: pray for Angel, trust the process and believe that the ending has already been written.