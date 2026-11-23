A WinnaBet launch concert at Bingu National Stadium was hit by low turnout and power cuts that left fans in the dark, though the performers who did show up were not short-changed.

The concert, held on Saturday to mark the official launch of the betting brand in Malawi, was due to start at 4pm but got under way around 8pm, when first act Loiso took to the stage. Bwede and Don Tarz followed.

Just as Don Tarz finished, the event suffered its biggest setback when a power outage plunged the venue into darkness.

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The blackout lasted close to two hours, and even when the lights came back, the stage stayed dark for much of the time. The power was not restored until around midnight.

Lulu, leader of the Mathumela Band, was among the first to perform after the interruption, playing some of his old favourites.

Gibo Pearson followed with a "Phalombe music" touch.

The crowd was waiting for Driemo, the night's headliner and WinnaBet's brand ambassador. Dressed in red, he sang with feeling and fireworks lit up his set, to the audience's delight.

The Black Missionaries Band and Anthony Makondetsa followed. Standing patrons were also allowed to move closer to the stage to get a better view.

Zeze Kingston closed the concert at around 5am.

Although the turnout was well below what such a line-up would normally draw, the artists still delivered the performances fans had paid for.