Information Minister Shadric Namalomba has refused to respond to UTM president Dalitso Kabambe's latest criticism of government, insisting the administration had already addressed his concerns.

Namalomba said government would not respond to Kabambe's remarks this time.

"We cannot keep responding to him. We will not respond to him this time. We already responded to him," he said.

He also accused Kabambe of seeking political mileage.

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Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor, made his remarks at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Bunda Economics Association Alumni Day in Lilongwe on Saturday.

He said political patronage, lack of patriotism and poor leadership had undermined the country's progress, and called for merit-based appointments to public positions.

"Human capital is very important. You mess up with human capital, you go nowhere. Get human capital right as a start, this country is going to move in the right direction," Kabambe said.

He said fighting corruption should be the next priority, and that competent people in positions of responsibility, combined with tackling corruption, would help steer the country towards recovery.

He also called for a complete overhaul of the agriculture sector, which he said was failing to deliver its potential because of weak agribusiness structures, low irrigation, fragmented landholdings and limited access to capital.

"With a nonsensical agribusiness set-up, coupled with low irrigation and nutrient use, fragmentation and low capital base of farmers, the entire agricultural system in Malawi needs total overhaul," he said.

Bunda Economics Association founder Peter Ngoma, who is also managing director of LAPE Consultants, said Malawi's biggest challenge was failing to implement policies and plans despite having a record of developing sound strategies.

Two weeks ago, Namalomba said government recognised the economic hardships facing Malawians, but that the challenges were structural and would take time to resolve.

He said President Peter Mutharika had projected that stabilising the economy could take at least two years, and urged patience while government worked on recovery measures.

Namalomba also cited austerity measures on procurement as part of efforts to conserve forex, saying misuse of forex had contributed to its depletion.

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Kabambe left the Democratic Progressive Party in late 2024 and joined the UTM, where he was voted in as party president at the party's convention to replace Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who had led the party from 2018 until his death in a military plane crash on June 10, 2024.