Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it lacks the constitutional mandate to bar individuals from contesting elections, saying the responsibility rests with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the commission's role under Chapter Six of the Constitution is to assess the integrity and ethical suitability of individuals seeking elective positions and submit its findings and recommendations to IEBC.

He explained that IEBC is mandated to determine candidates' eligibility and register those who meet the requirements for elective office.

Speaking during a workshop for media practitioners on integrity in leadership and elections, Mohamud said the commission had faced criticism from members of the public who expected it to directly disqualify candidates deemed unsuitable to seek elective positions.

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He attributed the misunderstanding to EACC's role in verifying the integrity of individuals seeking appointment or election to public office.

Mohamud disclosed that EACC receives more than 20,000 self-declaration forms from aspiring candidates during election years and works with IEBC to establish criteria for integrity verification.

He said the commission had submitted reports containing recommendations on candidates it considered unsuitable to contest the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

Mohamud also revealed that EACC had investigated 228 allegations involving the use of forged academic and professional certificates to secure employment or positions of authority.

He said the commission had forwarded 134 investigation files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for consideration of prosecution.

Of the cases, 60 are pending before courts, while 50 have been concluded, resulting in 45 convictions and five acquittals.

The commission has also recovered KSh41.2 million obtained through employment or benefits secured using forged academic and professional certificates.

Mohamud warned that elected leaders were among those investigated and prosecuted over certificate forgery, adding that the commission would intensify scrutiny of academic and professional documents submitted alongside self-declaration forms ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The EACC chief executive further disclosed that the commission was aware of allegations of voter bribery during recent by-elections and would investigate individuals implicated in electoral malpractice.

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He said the commission would gather evidence and pursue prosecution of those involved in bribing voters as political campaigns gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mohamud added that evidence of electoral offences could also be presented in court during election petitions.

The commission also cautioned public officers against participating in partisan political campaigns in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act, warning that those found culpable would face legal action, including criminal prosecution.

Mohamud announced that EACC would soon launch a public sensitisation campaign to educate voters on the moral and ethical standards expected of individuals seeking elective office.

The initiative will include the establishment of reporting desks to receive complaints relating to corruption, ethical violations, voter bribery and public officers engaging in partisan political activities.

He urged media practitioners to partner with the commission in promoting integrity and accountability among voters, political aspirants, political parties and the wider public.

Mohamud said safeguarding democracy, peace and prosperity was a shared responsibility, adding that EACC was extending its anti-corruption efforts to the electoral process ahead of the 2027 General Election.