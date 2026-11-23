The Federal Government has fixed November 27 and 28 for the conduct of promotion examinations for eligible Federal Civil Service officers on Grade Levels 06 to 13.

The exercise, organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), will hold simultaneously at six designated centres across the country as part of efforts to strengthen merit-based career progression and professional development in the service.

In a statement, the Director of Press and Public Relations, OHCSF, Mrs Eno Olotu, said the centres were located in Abuja, Lagos, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna and Bauchi.

She explained that the arrangement was designed to address challenges of proximity and provide eligible officers across the country with easier access to the promotion exercise.

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According to the statement, accreditation will take place from Monday, November 23, to Thursday, November 26, while the examination will hold on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Eligible officers were advised to present all relevant documents at their designated centres for verification, submission and accreditation.

The OHCSF said the examination would assess candidates' knowledge, competence and preparedness for advancement to higher grade levels, adding that promotions would be based on merit, demonstrated capacity and compliance with established procedures.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, reaffirmed the office's commitment to strengthening career development and human capital management across the Federal Civil Service.

Enitan urged prospective candidates to conduct themselves in a manner that reflected the reforms and incentives introduced into the service by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The announcement was contained in Circular No. HCSF/CMO/AOD/073/V.IV/TI dated October 29, 2026.