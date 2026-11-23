Nigeria's emergency number, 112, is supposed to connect people in distress to the help they urgently need. But who answers when you call, which agencies are alerted, and how quickly should help arrive?

Following a live television demonstration that raised questions about the number's reliability, this explainer examines how 112 is supposed to work and whether Nigerians can count on it during emergencies.

Watch the video to find out what happens when you dial 112 and whether the system is delivering on its promise.