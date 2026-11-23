Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to travel to Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Tuesday, according to informed sources who spoke to Shabelle TV.

The planned visit comes a day after Hassan Sheikh said political talks between his government and opposition leaders would not be held outside Somalia, insisting that negotiations should take place within the country.

The president also said he was willing to visit the homes of opposition politicians to facilitate dialogue, in an apparent effort to overcome disagreements over where and how the talks should be conducted.

His expected trip to Kampala comes amid an ongoing political standoff between the federal government and opposition figures over the country's electoral process, the future political direction of Somalia and efforts to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The dispute has heightened tensions in Mogadishu, with opposition leaders and the government yet to reach an agreement on the framework for political consultations and the way forward on elections.

The timing of the reported visit has drawn attention as efforts to secure an agreement between the two sides remain unresolved.

No official details have been announced regarding the purpose of the Kampala trip or the meetings the president is expected to hold during his visit.