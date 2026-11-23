Mogadishu — Ali Abdullahi Cosoble, the first president of Somalia's Hirshabelle regional state, has died in Egypt, his family members and political figures confirmed on Sunday.

Cosoble died overnight at a hospital in Egypt, where he had been receiving medical treatment in recent days. He passed away following an illness that had affected him for several days, according to people close to the family.

Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe Hussein and other Somali officials expressed condolences following news of his death, praying for Allah to grant him mercy and give patience to his family, relatives and the Somali people.

Born in Mogadishu on June 15, 1961, Cosoble was 65. He received his higher education in the United States, graduating from Sam Houston State University.

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During his professional career, Cosoble worked with several institutions, including the Somali Development Bank. He also worked with international humanitarian organisation Oxfam, where he was involved in community and development initiatives in Beledweyne and Nairobi.

He later entered politics and served as a member of Somalia's Transitional Federal Parliament from 2004 to 2012. In 2005, he was appointed federal minister of education, marking one of several senior public positions he held during his political career.

Cosoble became a prominent figure in the formation of Hirshabelle, one of Somalia's federal member states, established in 2016 through the merger of the regions of Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle.

On October 17, 2016, he was elected the regional state's first president, making him a central figure in its early political and institutional development.

His election came during a period of efforts to establish federal administrations across Somalia as part of the country's broader federalisation process.

Cosoble remained associated with the political establishment of Hirshabelle after leaving office, having played a significant role in the creation of the regional administration.

His death marks the loss of a former senior Somali government official and a key political figure in the establishment of Hirshabelle.