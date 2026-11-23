Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has received a delegation from Algeria's state-owned energy company, SONATRACH, at his office in Mogadishu to discuss strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the Federal Government of Somalia and SONATRACH, particularly in joint projects related to oil exploration, natural resources, and energy development.

President Hassan Sheikh welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of building partnerships with international companies that have extensive experience in exploring, extracting, and developing natural resources.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to developing and responsibly utilizing Somalia's natural resources to support economic growth, create employment opportunities, and advance the country's overall development.

SONATRACH is one of the world's major oil and gas companies, with operations spanning exploration, production, and marketing of petroleum and natural gas.

The meeting reflects Somalia's ongoing efforts to attract international investment and establish strategic partnerships to unlock the country's natural resource potential.