Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chairing a Council of Ministers meeting on Sunday, commended the progress of work on the Bled El Hadba-Oued Keberit-Annaba Port mining railway line project and the mineral quay project as part of the expansion of the Port of Annaba, directing that sand dredged from port depths be used in public works projects, according to a Council of Ministers statement.

"The President of the Republic instructed the sector's minister to convey his thanks and encouragement to all public works employees, wherever they may be, for their efforts to upgrade Algeria's strategic infrastructure system."

President Tebboune also directed that "sand dredged from port depths be used in public works projects instead of resorting to wadi sand, whose extraction affects groundwater."

The President of the Republic reiterated his directives to "accelerate the operational deployment of the National Port Dredging Company, whose creation he had previously ordered, so that it can replace the foreign companies that have been carrying out these tasks in Algeria for decades."