Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune commended on Sunday, when chairing the Council of Ministers meeting, the work carried out under the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan, instructing to draw on foreign scientific expertise in cultivating plants capable of absorbing heavy metals from polluted areas, according to a statement issued by the Council of Ministers.

The statement said President Tebboune "commended the work presented by the minister in charge of the sector under this important plan, describing it as a valuable contribution to the State's efforts to protect the environment in the face of climate change."

The President of the Republic also instructed the minister in charge of the sector to "draw on foreign scientific expertise in cultivating plants that absorb heavy metals from polluted areas."

In this regard, President Tebboune stressed "the need to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the plant species used in these sensitive environmental operations."