Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says he is unworried about his strikers' deadness in front of goal in the 2026/27 FKF Premier League.

The Ghanaian said it will only be a matter of time before his attackers are hitting the back of the net for fun.

"We played with two strikers in the name of Musa (Shariff) and Assifuah. Assifuah was marked every now and then. They were very tight on him. We will not give up. We'll continue to work hard. We'll continue to motivate our strikers, especially to be able to score goals. It's just a matter of time. We'll get them to score for us," Akonnor said.

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The defending champions have only scored 11 goals in seven matches, six of which have come via the boot of former Kakamega High School skipper Alpha Onyango.

Of the remaining five, Shariff Musa has scored twice whereas fellow Ghanaian import Ebenezer Assifuah has netted once - both scoring in their league opener against Murang'a Seal.

Back to Onyango, the Harambee Stars' midfielder sizzling form continued on Sunday when he saved K'Ogalo's blushes, volleying in from close range to earn them a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers at the Nyayo Stadium.

It was a match that threatened to go awry for the 22-time league champions, especially after Barrack Owino scored from close range to level the scores in the sixth minute - almost immediately after Paul Ochuoga had bundled in the opener.

Playing against Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's side was always going to be a test of K'Ogalo's attacking nous and it proved to be so as they struggled to penetrate the defensively disciplined mailmen.

Reflecting on the nail-biting encounter, Akonnor admitted their opponents proved a hard nut to crack, which necessitated a tweak of tactics.

"In the first half, we tried three at the back. Somehow, we got an early goal. We conceded a goal that was not supposed to be, which we're not happy about. Of course, when we came back, we then after a while, we changed into another four at the back, which somehow it worked. The opponent were tactically, they strategized against us in a very positive way for them," the former Ghana national team coach observed.

Three points signed, sealed and delivered, K'Ogalo will now turn attention to bottom-placed Mombasa United on Thursday.

They may be yet to notch their first win in the top flight but Akonnor and Co will know better than to approach Abdulhamid Moalin's charges with a laissez-faire attitude.