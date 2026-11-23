The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has criticised President Bola Tinubu following his disclosure that water supply was disrupted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while he was shaving.

Sowore described the development as a failure to address a basic infrastructure need at the seat of government, questioning the circumstances surrounding the disruption.

In a post on his official X handle on Sunday night, the human rights activist said Tinubu's aides should have advised him to resign if his administration could not guarantee regular water supply at the Presidential Villa.

He wrote, "You can't even keep the water running at Aso Rock Villa, and the goons clapping for you must really hate Nigeria.

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"They should have told you to your face that if you can't manage the water supply at Aso Rock, you should resign. Shameless people."

Sowore's reaction followed Tinubu's revelation that water supply was interrupted at the Presidential Villa last Wednesday while he was shaving.

The President made the disclosure on Sunday during a special prayer session organised by members of his family at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos.

Recounting the experience, Tinubu said the interruption was one of the challenges he had encountered at the Villa, adding that the government would work towards addressing the country's infrastructure deficits.

He said, "On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. And the Villa, you won't know punishment there too.

"The water went off. So we will correct all this. No light, no water, no electricity, no development.

"We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria."

Tinubu expressed optimism that his administration would tackle the country's infrastructure challenges, including persistent electricity and water supply problems.