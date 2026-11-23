The foreign female tourist who accused the Emir of Daura in Katsina State of inappropriate touching during a palace visit has reacted to the removal of her viral video from Instagram, stating that she has requested a human review of the decision.

In a detailed follow-up statement shared via her social media handle, @beduinqa, the tourist explained that the video was likely taken down automatically by Instagram's system following mass reporting by users.

She noted that despite the removal of the original upload, multiple copies of the recording are already circulating widely across social media platforms.

Recounting her experience, the visitor stated that she had travelled extensively across several Nigerian cities using public transportation and had previously met other traditional rulers who treated her with utmost respect.

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She explained that upon arriving at the palace in Daura, she was welcomed, offered a meal, and taken on a guided tour of the historic premises and stables by palace dignitaries.

However, she alleged that she was subsequently left alone with the monarch inside a private room, where he sat closely beside her on a couch, held her hand, and later grabbed her chest as she stood up to leave.

According to her account, she activated her smart glasses to record the encounter after feeling uncomfortable when the monarch held her hand.

"I was really thinking if to post it, and decided to do it because I felt it wasn't his first time, I felt he was too comfortable doing it. And probably many other women in Nigeria experienced unwanted touch by other men, but could never speak up. And I felt that Nigeria needed that video to be seen. For awareness. For accountability," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Daura Emirate Council had earlier confirmed that it is examining the circulating footage to verify its authenticity before issuing an official response.