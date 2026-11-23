analysis

As government forces also expand their aerial arsenal, the strategic value of these systems complicates prospects for de-escalation.

The eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is rapidly emerging as a key theatre of drone warfare. State militaries and non-state actors alike are exploiting technological advances, a thriving military drone market and cheaper access to commercial aerial vehicles that can be adapted for conflict.

Since 2022 both the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and rebel groups like M23 have been ramping up drone acquisition and use. The Rwanda-backed rebels captured Goma in North Kivu in January 2025 and Bukavu in South Kivu a month later. Many experts believe these gains would have been impossible without an extensive arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

UAVs are used for intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance and, increasingly, attack missions. Armed Conflict Location & Event Data's John Ngono notes that 'since July we have seen [increased drone use] by M23 during its counter-offensive to prevent the FARDC from gaining control of Minembwe, a strategic headquarters for M23 in South Kivu.'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Recent shifts in the DRC's political landscape may have contributed to this growing trend. In early October former president Joseph Kabila declared himself leader of the M23-aligned Front for the Refoundation of the Nation.

Fierce fighting followed between M23 and the FARDC and its allied Wazalendo militias. The key focus was an aerial bombing campaign around Uvira - a strategic stronghold near the Burundi border. M23 briefly took the city in December 2025 before the FARDC regained control.

Multiple sources, including the United States (US) Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Mike Waltz, said M23 used attack drones and Rwanda-supplied artillery during that initial seizure. Several reports suggest the drones were Turkish-made YIHA-IIIs - long-range precision-strike loitering drones.

DRC government-aligned media claim the FARDC shot down three powerful M23 drones during the October offensive, which they claim are Rwanda-supplied long-endurance kamikaze YIHA-III OWA (one-way attack) drones. Rwanda is accused of violating the December 2025 Washington Accords, and numerous senior Rwandan officials face US sanctions.

'We have also seen M23 using civilian or commercial drones and modifying them for their use,' says Ngono. Such drones often require less on-the-ground support and are easier to adapt.

The FARDC's accelerated drone use is also extensively documented. The UN Group of Experts' final report, released in June 2026, says the army has used Turkish long-endurance drones (with 'external technical or operational assistance') and Chinese CH-4 and CH-5 drones. And Burundi has reportedly purchased drones for use in the DRC.

Media reports also suggest the FARDC's capabilities have been enhanced with support from Blackwater founder Erik Prince, a private US military contractor who is part of a DRC military support mission.

All this points to growing drone use, which the International Committee of the Red Cross warns 'drastically' increases the risk of civilian harm. '[More] drones have been used in this past year than in all the previous years' since the military started using drones in the DRC in 2022, says Ngono.

Two main drivers are the terrain and availability. The DRC is vast, and UAVs have given both sides a commanding presence in the skies.

M23's capture of airports and an airstrip has given it the infrastructure to launch larger military-grade drones. It has also enabled the M23 rebels to project power beyond the conflict zone and level the playing field between armed groups and the state.

The UN report says M23 used kamikaze drones in its February 2026 attack on Kisangani airport, some 400 km from the frontline. The rebels claimed the FARDC was using the airport as a military drone command centre.

The attack significantly damaged the control tower and runway. Peter Sereko, a former South African Army brigadier general who commanded an infantry unit in the DRC as part of a stabilisation force, told ISS Today that 'it was just small calibre weapons' a decade ago, 'but ... when I returned to DRC in 2024 ... the M23 had the capability of a regular army.'

UAV advances have also enabled each side to target economic assets. According to FARDC sources, the army has mounted drone strikes on key rebel-held mining sites such as Rubaya, which Ngono says 'produces around 15% of the global coltan supply.' UN experts estimate the site earns M23 US$800 000 a month - revenue that helps the rebels stockpile weapons.

Both sides have relied on external help to restock their drone arsenals, but Ngono believes M23 is depending less on Rwandan trainers and on-the-ground support. Although the rebels may still receive intelligence support and access to mobile air defence systems from Rwanda, technical operations are largely driven by M23 coalition fighters themselves, he says.

Rwanda justifies its military presence in the DRC as protection against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) militia. As recently as December 2025, UN estimates put the number of Rwanda Defence Force troops at up to 10 000 in South Kivu and 8 000 in North Kivu.

Given drones' strategic, tactical and psychological value, their rapid proliferation in the DRC could complicate military de-escalation and lasting peace. There is mounting evidence that simply possessing UAV capability has significant strategic value, including as a propaganda tool.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A recent Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) report notes that 80% of Africa's major armed non-state actors 'have now used small unmanned systems to drop mortars or conduct Kamikaze attacks.' Drones are also growing more sophisticated, with 'capabilities such as fibre-optic controls and AI enabled targeting' that make them harder to detect and neutralise.

The ACSS echoes earlier calls by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) and others for African governments to consider a more risk-based approach to importing drones and drone parts, and to invest more in anti-drone technologies.

However, an African drone arms race is already underway, with unconfirmed reports that Ukraine is becoming a player in this space - including in the DRC. If so, it would join global and regional powers such as China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates - all with a stake in the DRC conflict.

For permission to re-publish ISS Today articles, please email us. In South Africa, News24 has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles. In Nigeria, Premium Times has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles.

Karen Allen, ISS Consultant, independent researcher and former BBC foreign correspondent