A United Nations building was one of several structures damaged in drone attacks on Sudan's capital, Khartoum, which are suspected to have been launched from Ethiopia.

Explosions were reported in the area around Khartoum airport and other parts of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

No casualty figures were available, though several buildings were damaged or destroyed, including a building used by the UN.

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A Sudanese army source told the French AFP news agency that the drones had been launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Ethiopian territory.

Sudan's military has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of supporting the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023.

Earlier this month Sudan went to the UN to accuse its neighbour of "flagrant aggression". Ethiopia has denied the allegations, and has in turn accused the Sudanese government of supporting rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

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The attacks are a setback for Sudan's government, which has been trying to restore its administration in Khartoum and return life to normal in the capital.

The UN's humanitarian office OCHA said the drones had struck a civilian neighbourhood, and condemned the risk posed to humanitarian workers, saying it was "unacceptable" that UN personnel were being exposed to such danger.

The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese army has left more than 200,000 people dead, according to aid workers, and it has triggered the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

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The UN has repeatedly raised concerns over the widespread use of drones by both sides, who use them to strike targets hundreds of kilometres away without risking their fighters.

Drone strikes killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of 2026, according to UN figures.

(with AFP)