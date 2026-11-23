Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will roll out a national integrity awareness campaign targeting voters, with a special focus on young people, ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

The campaign will seek to educate Kenyans on the constitutional and ethical standards expected of individuals seeking elective positions while promoting responsible citizenship, peaceful electoral participation and informed voting.

EACC Commissioner Col. (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba said the initiative was part of efforts to address the country's persistent leadership integrity challenges by empowering voters to scrutinise candidates before entrusting them with public office.

He said enforcement alone would not deliver ethical leadership, calling for greater public participation in demanding accountability from political leaders.

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"Our message is simple: Do not just prepare to vote. Prepare to vote wisely. Do not just prepare to participate. Prepare to participate responsibly," Mshimba said.

He was speaking during a workshop for media practitioners on integrity in leadership and elections at Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa.

Mshimba said the campaign would particularly target young people, whose role in shaping the country's political future had become increasingly significant.

He cited the youth-led protests of 2024 and 2025 as evidence of growing public demand for accountable leadership, noting that corruption, high taxation and the accumulation of wealth by public officials had featured prominently among the grievances.

However, he warned against attempts by politicians to exploit young people's political awareness by recruiting them to intimidate opponents, disrupt public gatherings and perpetrate electoral violence.

"Do not allow anyone to use you as a weapon today and abandon you tomorrow. When violence breaks out, it is often the young people who are injured, arrested or lose their lives," he cautioned.

The Commission said it would work with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and other investigative agencies to address electoral corruption, violence and other integrity violations.

In a separate address delivered on his behalf by EACC Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu, Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission would also establish public reporting desks during the awareness campaign to receive complaints on corruption and ethical violations.

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The desks will provide an avenue for members of the public to report voter bribery, public officers engaging in partisan political campaigns and other violations ahead of the elections.

Mohamud said the Commission was already aware of allegations of voter bribery during recent by-elections and pledged to investigate the claims, gather evidence and prosecute those found culpable.

He also urged public officers to refrain from engaging in political campaigns in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act, warning that those found culpable would face legal action.

The CEO further clarified that EACC's mandate in elections is to investigate integrity concerns and submit recommendations on the suitability of candidates to the IEBC, rather than directly barring individuals from contesting.

The Commission receives more than 20,000 self-declaration forms from individuals seeking nomination as candidates during election years.

Mshimba challenged the media to support the awareness drive by giving prominence to integrity issues, scrutinising the records of those seeking public office and amplifying the voices of young people advocating for peaceful and accountable leadership.