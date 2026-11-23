Bungoma — President William Ruto has hailed the leasing of Nzoia Sugar Company to private investor Rai Group, describing the miller's turnaround as historic following improvements in production, profitability and payments to sugarcane farmers.

Ruto said the company, which was on the brink of collapse three years ago, had undergone significant operational changes under private management, crediting Rai Group with introducing professionalism and efficiency.

Speaking at Nzoia Sugar Company grounds in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County, on Monday, the President issued bonus cheques worth Sh195 million to farmers supplying sugarcane to the factory.

The payment forms part of Sh1.2 billion being distributed to farmers across the Western sugar belt.

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"Four years ago, when we stood on these very grounds and pledged to revive this factory, it was one of the most inefficient facilities in this part of the world," Ruto said.

He noted that farmers were now receiving payments for cane deliveries within a week, while factory employees were earning their salaries on time.

"Today, farmers are paid for cane deliveries within a week while workers receive their salaries on time at the end of every month. This is a historic day for Nzoia Sugar Company," he said.

The President added that the miller was now paying taxes to the Government and contributing to economic growth.

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Tejveer Rai disclosed that the company had paid Sh1.6 billion to sugarcane farmers this year, alongside Sh150 million to cane harvesters.

He said the miller had also remitted Sh688 million in taxes to the National Government and Bungoma County, in addition to Sh639 million in lease and concession fees.

Rai further revealed that the company was investing Sh5.7 billion in factory modernisation, with some of the new equipment already in transit.

The President maintained that Nzoia Sugar Company remained the property of the people of Bungoma, dismissing claims by opposition leaders that the Government had surrendered ownership of the facility through the leasing arrangement.

"We have an agreement with the operators of this facility. The factory and the nucleus estate will continue to be the property of the people of Bungoma," he said.

Ruto cautioned politicians against using the company's previous challenges for political expediency, arguing that the ongoing transformation demonstrated the Government's commitment to reviving the sugar industry.

"Wake up and smell the coffee. Nzoia has changed for the better, forever," he said.

He maintained that his administration had fulfilled its commitment to restore the factory, recalling the promise he made to farmers at the same venue.

The President also pledged to double bonus payments to Nzoia farmers next year as the company's performance and profitability improve.

Ruto announced that he would issue bonus cheques to farmers supplying Mumias Sugar Company next week, with similar payments planned for farmers supplying Chemelil, Muhoroni, Miwani and Sony sugar factories.

He observed that sugarcane farming had previously become unprofitable for many farmers, who would deliver their produce only to be informed that they owed money to the millers.

The President said the sector had significant room for expansion, noting that national sugar production stood at 790,000 metric tonnes last year.

He projected production would rise to 900,000 metric tonnes this year, putting the country on course to achieve the target of 1.2 million metric tonnes required to attain sugar self-sufficiency.

Ruto said growth in the agricultural sector was translating into improved earnings and better livelihoods for farmers.

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"Our competitors who are trying to lie to Kenyans that we are doing nothing, we are waiting for you with a track record of performance and delivery," he said.

On infrastructure, the President announced that the Government would soon begin dualling the Malaba-Kimaeti section of the Eldoret-Malaba Highway at a cost of Sh3 billion.

He said the project would complement ongoing construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway, with the two road projects expected to meet in the middle.

"As work on the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway continues, we will begin here so that the two projects meet in the middle," he said.

Those present included National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, Members of Parliament and other leaders.