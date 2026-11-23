With 29 people dead in a boat accident, questions are mounting over Bayelsa's spending on marine vessels, their deployment and the availability of safe public water transport.

Bayelsa State Government budgeted a combined N844 million for procuring marine vessels and boats across its 2025 and 2026 budgets.

However, a boat accident that killed 29 people in the state has raised questions about the availability of safe public water transportation.

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The questions have become more pressing after President Bola Tinubu directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats for riverine communities in the state, alongside his approval of N250 million in financial assistance for families of the victims.

On 20 November, a passenger boat conveying mourners from Ayama community to Ukubie for a burial ceremony capsized near Oweikorogha community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, leaving at least 29 people dead and over 50 survivors.

As reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa said preliminary findings suggested that the tragedy could have been avoided if established safety regulations had been observed.

He said the boat was neither seaworthy nor suitable for river transportation and that the location where passengers boarded was not an approved government loading point.

The circumstances have raised questions about the availability of government-provided passenger boats, the regulation of commercial water transport and the government's management of public investments in the marine sector.

Millions budgeted for boats

An examination of Bayelsa's 2025 budget and budget performance records shows that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy had a N600 million allocation for the procurement of trawlers, heavy-duty river crafts, barges and self-propelled barges.

However, the records indicate that only N79.5 million was spent between January and September 2025 under the provision, leaving questions about whether the proposed vessels were procured and delivered.

Separately, N200 million was earmarked for the procurement of one trawler, one heavy-duty river craft and one self-propelled barge in the 2026 approved budget.

Also, N34 million was allocated to the Ministry of Special Duties, East Senatorial District, in the 2026 budget to purchase a sea boat for the three local government areas in the district.

In the 2026 budget, the Ministry of Community Development also budgeted N10 million for purchasing two sea boats for communities.

It remains unclear whether the vessels under these provisions were delivered, where they are currently deployed and whether they serve residents who depend on water transportation.

The 2026 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report also records N24.88 million spent on the purchase of sea boats between January and September 2026.

The expenditure raises further questions about the number of boats acquired with the money, their locations and the communities benefiting from them.

Government announces new vessels

The budgetary questions come against the backdrop of announcements by the state government about the acquisition of marine vessels.

On 18 January 2026, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy announced the arrival of a new 38-seater passenger ferry.

The Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Faith Zibs-Godwin, said the vessel was in addition to an earlier batch of rehabilitated marine fleets, with more expected.

Barely three weeks later, on 4 February, the ministry announced the delivery of additional vessels, including a cargo barge, cruise boats, passenger ferries and water ambulances.

Mrs Zibs-Godwin received the vessels at the ministry's jetty in Yenagoa and credited Governor Diri with supporting their acquisition.

A BusinessDay report also noted that Bayelsa took delivery of new marine transport fleets between late 2025 and February 2026.

However, the announcements did not provide a comprehensive breakdown of the number of passenger ferries acquired, their capacities, the communities where they were deployed or the extent to which they were made available for public transportation.

The state government has also not publicly reconciled the reported acquisitions with the amounts appropriated and recorded as expenditure for boat procurement in its budget documents.

Commissioner promises response

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs Zibs-Godwin, was asked to clarify whether the vessels for which N79.5 million was reportedly spent in 2025 were procured.

She was also asked about the status of the separate N200 million allocation for the trawler, heavy-duty river craft and self-propelled barge, and whether the N34 million sea boat for the three East Senatorial District local government areas was purchased and delivered.

The commissioner was further asked how many boats were purchased with the N24.88 million recorded in the 2026 Third Quarter Budget Performance Report, when they were acquired, where they were deployed and which communities benefited.

In her response on Monday, Mrs Zibs-Godwin asked the newspaper to visit the ministry for clarification.

"Feel free to visit the ministry for realistic response to your concerns.. thank you," she said.

When PREMIUM TIMES explained that it was not immediately available in Bayelsa to visit the ministry and requested that the answers be provided by telephone or text message, the commissioner said the response would be given within the week.

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As of the time of filing this report, she had yet to provide substantive answers to the questions.

Tinubu orders procurement of boats

During his condolence visit to Bayelsa on Sunday, Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced that President Tinubu had directed the NDDC to procure boats to improve transportation in the state's riverine communities.

The president also approved N250 million to support families of the victims and directed relevant federal agencies to work with the state government to strengthen safety standards on inland waterways.

The intervention is happening in the face of renewed checks of the state's marine transport infrastructure and the safety of residents who rely on boats to travel between riverine communities.

For many communities in Bayelsa, waterways remain essential routes to markets, schools, healthcare facilities and other public services.

While the presidential directive could improve access to boats, questions remain about the state government's own investments in the sector, the deployment of vessels it says it has acquired and the availability of safe and regulated transport for residents.

The tragedy has renewed calls for accountability beyond the immediate circumstances of the accident but also over the government's preparedness to provide safe water transportation for communities that have few alternatives.