The president acknowledged persistent infrastructure challenges, including unreliable electricity and water supply, but expressed confidence that his administration would address them.

President Bola Tinubu has said he experiences water supply challenges as other Nigerians, recounting how water supply was interrupted while he was shaving at the Presidential Villa in Abuja last week.

Mr Tinubu said this on Sunday during a special prayer organised by the Tinubu Family of Lagos at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos State.

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Recounting the experience, the president said the interruption occurred despite his residence being the seat of Nigeria's presidency.

"If I tell you some of you, you know, on a Wednesday of last week, I was shaving and the water went off. In the Villa. You know, you want no punishment, they're there too. The water went off," he said.

The president acknowledged persistent infrastructure challenges, including unreliable electricity and water supply, but expressed confidence that his administration would address them.

"We will correct all these, no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it and we will do it for Nigeria," he said.

Mr Tinubu's remarks come amid longstanding concerns over unreliable electricity and access to potable water across the country.

Nigeria continues to grapple with electricity supply challenges, with millions of households and businesses relying on alternative sources of power to meet their daily needs.

The president, however, did not explain whether the water interruption at the Presidential Villa was caused by a temporary technical fault or a broader supply problem. The Tinubu administration has also spent billions of naira to address electricity challenges in the Presidential Villa, including use of solar energy to allow the removal of the Villa from the national grid.

Nigerians react

Mr Tinubu's account of the water interruption at the Presidential Villa has sparked reactions on social media, with some Nigerians questioning how the government could address the country's infrastructure challenges when the president's official residence also experiences water and electricity supply problems.

Reacting on X, some users mocked the president's experience, while others used it to criticise his administration's handling of basic infrastructure.

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One user, Sir Ernest, wrote: "Imagine a whole President struggling with running water in Aso Rock. At this point, even the kitchen tap needs a new administration."

Another user, Olaiya Taofeek, questioned the president's ability to address the country's challenges, "Tinubu can't even fix the water supply in Aso Rock. How does he intend to fix Nigeria?" She asked.

Similarly, a user identified as Chiamaka said the president's account raised questions about electricity and water supply at the seat of power, while another user suggested that the experience reflected the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

Political mobilisation

At the gathering, President Tinubu also urged Nigerians, particularly his supporters in Lagos, to mobilise voters ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He challenged his supporters to ensure that eligible voters obtained their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), arguing that the state had not fully translated its large voting population into votes.

"How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000 votes? That's failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win, no. You have to generate the maximum," he said.

He also urged aggrieved APC members to set aside their differences and work together, directing his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Masari, to reconcile party members in Katsina and other states.