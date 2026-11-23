Since December 2021, the Stampriet Integrated Community-Based Food Systems project has produced 3.3 mt of vegetables and eggs, helping to make school meals more nutritious for 300 learners at Stampriet Combined School. Combining horticulture and poultry production with the participation of local farmers, the project contributes to the Government of Namibia's Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and also supplies community soup kitchens serving older persons, orphaned children and other vulnerable groups.

During the visit, Likando saw how shade-net greenhouses, drip irrigation and a poultry unit with 300 egg-laying hens are strengthening local food production in the Hardap Region.

"The Government has committed to cutting Namibia's food imports by 80 percent by 2030. That ambition will be realised not in policy documents alone, but in places like Stampriet, where food production potential is being realised," she said on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Elijah Ngurare.

Stampriet is one of five integrated food systems sites supported through the Namibia-Brazil partnership, with technical support from WFP. Since 2021, the partnership has supported sites across the Hardap, Kunene, Omaheke, Ohangwena and Otjozondjupa regions, connecting local food production with access to nutritious food.

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Brazil has contributed financial resources and technical expertise to food security initiatives in Namibia since 2019, focusing on local food production and school feeding. In 2026, Brazil contributed $120,000 to WFP to support resilient food systems and food security initiatives in Namibia.

"Linking school meals to local food production helps reduce hunger, improve nutrition and create opportunities for farmers. We are proud to share this experience through South-South cooperation and to stand with Namibia as it strengthens its Home-Grown School Feeding Programme," said Pedro de Castro da Cunha e Menezes, Brazil's Ambassador to Namibia.

"Stampriet shows what is possible when local food production is connected directly to school meals," said James King'ori, WFP Representative in Namibia. "With communities at the centre and strong government leadership, initiatives like this can strengthen local food systems while improving the food available to children. We thank the Government of Brazil for its support."